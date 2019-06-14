Godfrey's Kuku Bizari Ya Pwani. Photo: Clinton Friedman

Godfrey Chege Kinyanjui is the charming and gifted Nairobi-born sous-chef at Simbithi Country Club’s Fig Tree restaurant on the KZN north coast. Hence the name of this dish. In Swahili, it translates to “a chicken curry from the coast”, and it perfectly represents a “new wave” of food, and cultural influences which have broadened the traditional idea of a Durban curry.

Godfrey learned some basic dishes from his mother “when I was little; this got me used to the stove and oven, so from an early age I was never scared of them”. He remembers a primary school teacher’s advice: that cooking, especially for boys, was “a life skill we needed to have”.

Curry, a salad and chapatti (roti), Kenya’s most popular menu “for Christmas, wedding or any special occasion” is also his favourite; he presides over Simbithi’s weekly curry buffet.

His favourite ingredient is garlic: “roasting and toasting whole cloves until they caramelise and ooze off their paper skins reveals a hidden sweetness”. Even when exhausted, after a long shift, he likes to cook at home. Something very easy, very good, like this.

40g fresh ginger, grated

5 cloves garlic

1½ tsp turmeric (ground)

1 Tbsp ground coriander

½ cup lemon juice

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tsp garam masala

2 tsp cumin

1kg chicken fillets (cubed)

½ cup yoghurt

2 large chopped onions

2 tsp curry powder

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp chilli flakes

3 x 250g cans crushed tomato

2 green chillis, finely chopped

400ml coconut cream

2 Tbsp honey

Fresh coriander, coarsely chopped

Halve the ginger, garlic, turmeric, ground coriander, lemon juice and vegetable oil and combine them in a bowl. Add all the cumin, garam masala, yoghurt and cubed chicken, mix well until all chicken is coated in marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 45 mins – 1 hour (sometimes I refrigerate overnight)

Heat remaining oil in a large saucepan. Add onion, curry powder, chilli flakes, cinnamon sticks, paprika, plus remaining ginger, garlic, ground coriander and turmeric. Stir until onions soften. Add marinated chicken, cook 10 mins. Add crushed tomatoes, green chillis and remaining lemon juice. Cover and simmer for about 8 mins, or until chicken cooks through.

Stir in coconut cream and honey, simmer uncovered for about 4 mins.

Remove from heat. Serve scattered with fresh coriander. DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Erica Platter Follow Save More