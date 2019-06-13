PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - China striker Li Ying scored the only goal in a crucial 1-0 victory over South Africa in a women’s World Cup Group B clash at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, a result that ensured Germany and France progress to the second round.

Debutants South Africa are now likely out of contention after two defeats, but China face a do-or-die final pool match against Spain on Monday, when they will need victory to progress given their inferior goal difference.

They might have put themselves in the driving seat had they taken a host of late chances, but as with their opening defeat by Germany, their finishing let them down.

Germany cannot finish outside the top two in the group, and a point in their final match against South Africa will see them avoid a likely second round match against holders the United States.

The result also means Group A leaders France are assured of at least a place among the best third-placed teams and seals their passage into the next stage.

China had the majority of possession in the first half as the South Africans battled to keep hold of the ball, their wayward passing inviting pressure from the Asian side.

China had gone close before taking the lead as Wang Shuang shot over the crossbar from the edge of the box and the impressive Gu Yasha fired well wide in acres of space.

It seemed only a matter of time before the breakthrough was made and it came in the 40th minute via Ying, who got a touch to Zhang Rui’s cross from deep to steer the ball past South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

China were an inch away from a second goal before the break as Wang Shanshan rose unopposed at a corner, but her header struck the underside of the bar, with most, but not all, of the ball crossing the line.

South Africa improved after the break and finally managed a shot on target past the hour mark, but Kholosa Biyana’s long-range effort was easy for China goalkeeper Peng Shimeng to save.

China looked the fitter team in the closing stages and created a number of opportunities, but could not capitalise to improve their goal difference. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris) DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Reuters Follow Save More