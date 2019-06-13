Business Maverick

Slack Listing Likely to Value It at Up to $17 Billion

By Bloomberg 13 June 2019
Caption
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. on Monday, April 29, 2019. Slack's filing last week confirms its plans to avoid a traditional public offering and instead list its shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SK. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Slack Technologies Inc. is expected to be valued by investors at $16 billion to $17 billion when it lists its shares publicly next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

 

Slack’s valuation is roughly based on the workplace chat and collaboration software company’s projected revenue and current growth rate, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks.

The expected value is up from the $7.1 billion in its last private funding round in August. It’s similar to the company’s share sales on the private market, where in April investors were snapping up stock at prices that would give the company a valuation of about $16 billion.

A spokeswoman for Slack declined to comment.

Slack is planning to have its shares start trading June 20 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker WORK.

Investors’ valuation expectations are based on some back-of-the-envelope math: Slack said Monday that it expects at least $590 million in revenue in its 2020 fiscal year, which ends January. That’s a growth rate of as much as 50% compared with the previous year.

That suggests the company could bring in almost $900 million in fiscal year 2021, and investors are looking to value the company at roughly 20 times that projected revenue, the people said.

That’s even as the annual revenue growth rate has slowed from 110% and 82% in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, respectively, according to a regulatory filing.

Slack said in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it can’t guarantee that its plans to increase revenue and cut operating losses will ever allow it to become profitable.

Slack is also rolling out partnerships with other software companies. Dropbox Inc., the document-management software developer that went public last year, announced on Tuesday that it had integrated Slack into its workplace product.

Unlike a surge of tech companies that have gone public this year in traditional initial public offerings, Slack is going public through an unusual direct listing. The company won’t issue new shares to raise funds for itself. Rather, its investors will be allowed to begin selling existing shares immediately.

New technology stock offerings have been on the upswing this year. On Tuesday, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. raised $612 million in one of the largest cybersecurity company IPOs ever.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co. are advising Slack on the listing. Bloomberg Beta, the venture capital arm of Bloomberg LP, is an investor in Slack.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK INVESTIGATION

Visual surveillance and weak cyber security, Part One: When cameras get dangerous

By Heidi Swart

Business Maverick

J&J, Colgate Ordered to Pay Almost $10 Million in Talc Case

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Slack Listing Likely to Value It at Up to $17 Billion

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Hong Kong shuts govt offices, security tight after violent protests

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. Pentagon emits more greenhouse gases than Portugal, study finds

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. joins diplomatic push to salvage agreement in Sudan

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Netflix Takes Step Toward Multimedia Empire With New Video Games

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Business Maverick

June 13: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day
Bloomberg 3 hours ago
2 mins

"The world doesn't make sense so why should I paint pictures that do?" ~ Pablo Picasso

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

A solution to the ivory trade conundrum: Buy it and burn it

Ed Stoddard 12 hours ago
7 mins

Business Maverick

A streamlined cabinet to rekindle SA’s economic prospects

Investec
1 hour ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Zuckerberg Knew of ‘Problematic’ Privacy Practices, WSJ Says

Bloomberg
2 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

National Development Plan’s prophetic call on SOEs deferred

Xolisa Phillip
12 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Setback for the Competition Commission in the four-year-old currency manipulation case

Tim Cohen
7 hours ago
3 mins