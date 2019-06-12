STREET TALK

Street Talk: Body Confidence (Video)

By Street Talk 12 June 2019

Image supplied.

Slim waist, wider bottom? Curvy? How does the media influence how we see ourselves? Do we follow trends? What about being healthy? Do we have body confidence? Dilemmas faced by an informed group of students.

This film was produced by Street Talk in collaboration with The Hope Exchange: Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Days of Zondo

Newsflash: Jiba, Mrwebi and the spears directed at former prosecutions boss, Mxolisi Nxasana

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

STREET TALK

Street Talk: Body Confidence (Video)

Street Talk
1 min ago
1 min

ZAPIRO

Hasty exit

Zapiro
31 mins ago

Newsdeck

ANC, EFF MPs involved in physical confrontation in Parliament

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boeing 737 Max to Be Flying Again by December, FAA Official Says

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to expose corruption claims mooted in resignation letter

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to expose corruption claims mooted in resignation letter

News24 4 hours ago

Newsflash

Bosasa: Ramaphosa wants to question accusers in Mkhwebane probe
Greg Nicolson 3 hours ago
3 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

ANALYSIS

Is Ace Magashule’s credit card about to be swallowed by the ATM?

Stephen Grootes 17 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS: EX-MINISTER RUSH HOUR

Resignations by former ministers give the lie to the ANC credo of ‘I will serve’

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
7 mins

SPECIAL REPORT

Corruption is eating the ANC’s soul – can Ramaphosa save it?

Ferial Haffajee
16 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Part Two: Building Blocks for a new economy

Neil Coleman
16 hours ago
17 mins

THE CASE AGAINST ACE

Heat rises for Magashule, the ANC’s top liability, and master survivor (so far)

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
6 mins