Newsdeck

DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to expose corruption claims mooted in resignation letter

By News24 12 June 2019
Caption
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 07: Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appears before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on March 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Dlamini said there’s no “national crisis” regarding the payment of social grants. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile)

The DA intends to lay criminal charges against Bathabile Dlamini if she fails to take the information she says she has about alleged corruption in the ANC to the police within 48 hours.

Dlamini was the most recent former minister to resign as a Member of Parliament in the last week, sending a scathing letter to the office of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

DA MP in the social development portfolio committee, Bridget Masango, said on Tuesday that, while the party welcomed Dlamini’s resignation, it was not enough.

Masango said claims made in Dlamini’s resignation letter allude to her knowing about alleged corruption in the party and state.

Failure to report this alleged corruption would be in violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, Masango said.

“The former minister has a long history of dodging accountability and her recent resignation as MP does not absolve her being held to account for the mess she has created in the social grants system.”

In the statement, Masango said that “the DA further notes from Dlamini’s resignation letter, claims that she is aware that wives of ANC members who were involved in seemingly dubious relationships with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

“In the letter she states that ‘[those] that made profit through CPS by their wives are known but because they are respected by the organisation, nothing is being said to them’.”

Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act states that anyone who suspects or knows of another person who has committed corruption has a “duty” to report this and any person who fails to comply is guilty of an offence.

“The DA… will give Dlamini 48 hours to report this alleged corruption to the police. If she fails, we will proceed with laying criminal charges against her.”

This will not be the first time that the DA initiates legal proceedings against Dlamini.

News24 previously reported that the party laid perjury charges against the former minister of women in the presidency.

This was after the Constitutional Court asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider whether Dlamini should be prosecuted for lying under oath during her testimony at Judge Bernard Ngoepe’s SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry.

It has also been reported that Public Protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is also probing Dlamini for Sassa tender irregularities, following several complaints.

DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Is Ace Magashule’s credit card about to be swallowed by the ATM?

By Stephen Grootes

ANALYSIS: EX-MINISTER RUSH HOUR

Resignations by former ministers give the lie to the ANC credo of ‘I will serve’

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Part Two: Building Blocks for a new economy

Neil Coleman
12 hours ago
17 mins

Newsdeck

DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to expose corruption claims mooted in resignation letter

News24 1 min ago

Newsdeck

DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to expose corruption claims mooted in resignation letter

News24 2 mins ago

Newsdeck

At least 13 Gauteng pupils face criminal charges reveals Lesufi

News24 3 mins ago

Newsdeck

Teacher shooting: ‘It has nothing to do with our kids, but we are fearful’ – parent

News24 4 mins ago

SPECIAL REPORT

Corruption is eating the ANC’s soul – can Ramaphosa save it?
Ferial Haffajee 13 hours ago
8 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

THE CASE AGAINST ACE

Heat rises for Magashule, the ANC’s top liability, and master survivor (so far)

Rebecca Davis 14 hours ago
6 mins

GroundUp

KZN district is beating the HIV epidemic

GroundUp
2 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

JP Smith misleads public on the allocation of CCTV Cameras across the city of Cape Town

Axolile Notywala
1 hour ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Welcome to the Benjamin Hotel!

The Benjamin Hotel
14 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

High cost of government debt is hampering SA’s development

Nazmeera Moola
19 hours ago
3 mins