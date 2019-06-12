Newsdeck

Convicted murderer rearrested after escaping from Cape Town court

By News24 12 June 2019
Western Cape police on Tuesday rearrested convicted murderer Phelo Mtala, who escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court last month after allegedly putting his fingerprints on somebody else's release form.

Phelo Mtala was rearrested after the vehicle he was travelling in from Malmesbury was pulled over by police in Durbanville.

Another person who had appeared with him in court was supposed to have been released on May 17, but somehow Mtala managed to get his fingerprints on that man’s form and walked out of the court building.

He was supposed to have appeared on another date in the Western Cape High Court, following his conviction on three counts of murder and three counts of possession of an illegal firearm.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said “extensive networking and sleepless nights by the Nyanga detectives, members of the Flying Squad and Provincial Operational Command Centre (POCC)” resulted in Mtala’s rearrest.

“Since he escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate[‘s] Court, the team had sleepless nights in pursuit of him. With the help of brave informers, police pounced on him last night [Tuesday],” said Rwexana.

Mtala was found in the company of two women and a man, and police say they will be charged for aiding and harbouring a convicted criminal. DM

