Newsdeck

Boeing 737 Max to Be Flying Again by December, FAA Official Says

By Bloomberg 12 June 2019
Caption
A Boeing Co. Max 737 jet sits parked in front of a hangar at King County International Airport in Seattle, Washington, U.S. Photographer: Mike Kane/Bloomberg

Boeing Co.’s 737 Max aircraft, grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months, will be back in the air by December, according to a top Federal Aviation Administration safety official.

It’s not possible to give an exact date as work progresses on safety fixes to the aircraft, Ali Bahrami, the U.S. regulator’s associate administrator for aviation safety, said Wednesday in an interview at an aviation safety conference in Cologne, Germany. While the FAA is “under a lot of pressure,” he said the Max will be returned to service “when we believe it will be safe.”

Knowing when the aircraft may return to service would help airlines contend with the disruption caused by the grounding of the narrow-body Max, Boeing’s most popular model. The FAA has said that there’s no time frame to sign off on Boeing’s proposed software fix for the jet.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Is Ace Magashule’s credit card about to be swallowed by the ATM?

By Stephen Grootes

ANALYSIS: EX-MINISTER RUSH HOUR

Resignations by former ministers give the lie to the ANC credo of ‘I will serve’

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Part Two: Building Blocks for a new economy

Neil Coleman
13 hours ago
17 mins

Newsdeck

DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to expose corruption claims mooted in resignation letter

News24 15 mins ago

Newsdeck

DA gives Dlamini 48 hours to expose corruption claims mooted in resignation letter

News24 16 mins ago

Newsdeck

At least 13 Gauteng pupils face criminal charges reveals Lesufi

News24 17 mins ago

Newsdeck

Teacher shooting: ‘It has nothing to do with our kids, but we are fearful’ – parent

News24 18 mins ago

SPECIAL REPORT

Corruption is eating the ANC’s soul – can Ramaphosa save it?
Ferial Haffajee 13 hours ago
8 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

THE CASE AGAINST ACE

Heat rises for Magashule, the ANC’s top liability, and master survivor (so far)

Rebecca Davis 15 hours ago
6 mins

GroundUp

KZN district is beating the HIV epidemic

GroundUp
2 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

JP Smith misleads public on the allocation of CCTV Cameras across the city of Cape Town

Axolile Notywala
1 hour ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Welcome to the Benjamin Hotel!

The Benjamin Hotel
15 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

High cost of government debt is hampering SA’s development

Nazmeera Moola
19 hours ago
3 mins