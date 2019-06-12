Archive Photo by EPA. Photo by EPA.

There is a global shortage of essential antiretroviral lamivudine, reports the Department of Health. By Bernard Chiguvare and GroundUp Staff

First published by GroundUp

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) says it has found stockouts of Aids medicines, known as antiretrovirals, at Limpopo health facilities.

The organisation lists 17 health facilities in which essential medicines are lacking. The most commonly missing has the brand name Dumiva. It contains the antiretrovirals abacavir and lamivudine and is used to treat many adults who have developed resistance to, or cannot tolerate, other antiretrovirals.

The National Department of Health has confirmed that a global shortage of lamivudine has been reported by pharmaceutical company Mylan, which is contracted to supply the Health Department. The lamivudine shortage has caused stockouts of pills that combine lamivudine with other drugs, including abacavir and zidovudine.

But the TAC also found that other vital drugs were missing at some facilities. One facility did not have an antiretroviral pill frequently prescribed to new adult patients. This contains the drugs tenofovir, lamivudine, emtricitabine and efavirenz. Another did not have stock of the four-drugs-in-one-pill treatment for TB. Some were out of stock of antiretroviral syrups used to treat children with HIV.

Moses Makhomisani, the TAC’s provincial manager, said his organisation was “seriously concerned” about the shortages, which meant HIV targets might not be met. He was also worried that people may develop resistance or even get sick because of interruptions in their treatment.

Limpopo Health Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said there was a shortage of Dumiva in some facilities but the department had rectified the problem last week. When provided with the TAC’s list he said he would contact the facilities to confirm. DM

Sidebar: Why it’s serious if there is a worldwide shortage of lamivudine – By GroundUp Editor

Lamivudine is the unsung hero of antiretroviral treatment. It was approved for treating HIV in the United States in 1995. It’s cheap, its patent expired long ago and it very seldom causes serious side effects. It has consistently been part of the ideal initial regimen prescribed to patients.

The causes of global drug shortages are mysterious. Accurate, transparent information is hard to come by. Mylan appears to be struggling to source the active ingredient for its lamivudine-containing pills (the active ingredient is lamivudine itself, but drug companies then have to process it into a useable form).

There are alternatives to it. In recent years emtricitabine, a very similar drug, has become widely used. But the Department of Health is expected to soon name a new initial regimen for first-time adult patients containing the three drugs tenofovir, dolutegravir and lamivudine. For most patients this is the best antiretroviral regimen yet developed; it has few side-effects, it is excellent at suppressing HIV and patients seldom develop resistant HIV strains when using it. It would be a setback to plans to make it widely available if lamivudine is difficult to obtain. DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

GroundUp Follow Save More