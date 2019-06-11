A warm welcome awaits you at the Benjamin Boutique Hotel and Conference centre in the heart of Durban’s vibrant entertainment strip, The Berea.

Feel right at home away from the hustle and the bustle of the city, in one of the 41 double rooms comprising the historic grand old Benjamin Hotel, founded in 1896 in the days when trams still bypassed the gracious residence. High pressed ceilings and marble floors lend an air of elegance. No two rooms are the same — some open out onto balconies overlooking Florida Road, while others lead through French doors to the manicured garden.

Awake to a spectacular buffet, with smoked salmon trout and imported Danish pastries in abundance. Complimentary, unlimited high speed wireless is offered throughout the hotel. The cosy rooms offer air-conditioning, a complimentary tea, coffee and biscuit service, hairdryers, TV, DSTV and a sundowner bar available for your enjoyment, as you enjoy a cooling dip in the private pool after a sultry Durban day.

Minutes from your hotel door on foot are umpteen facilities to enjoy. From African and Contemporary art galleries, to the delight of quirky décor shops and fashion boutiques: local shopping is a dream. In addition, Florida Road is home to over 25 restaurants offering exciting cuisine, pubs, clubs and takeaway houses.

Merely five minutes away by taxi, you will be enthralled by the Moses Mabhida Stadium and Sky Car, the home of the Sharks rugby stadium, the Suncoast Casino and Entertainment World, Ushaka Marine Park and Waterworld, the Victorian Spice Market, shebeen tours and the Natural Science Museum, to name just a few.

Two well appointed and modern conference rooms are ideal for training workshops or boardroom meetings. Our 10-seater boardroom, Little Ben, is ideal for off-site board meetings, intimate training sessions as well as breakfast and lunch launches. This room has a lounge attached to it, making for a comfortably unintimidating professional feel. The bigger venue is perfect for training and workshops. It’s also ideal for breakfast and luncheon launches or cocktail functions, seating 16 – 40 people. In our conservatory-style restaurant we also cater for private lunches and other day-time functions. The room opens out onto our tranquil gardens and poolside.

Convenience of location, superb hospitality and comfort make this the ideal venue for business or pleasure and we guarantee a memorable experience at The Benjamin Hotel. From the international diplomat, to the local leisure guest, all will find their “Home away from Home” at The Benjamin and know you are always MOST welcome! DM

