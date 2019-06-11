Newsdeck

U.S. Senate intelligence panel to interview Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday -source

By Reuters 11 June 2019
Caption
Donald Trump Junior (R) arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, USA, 12 January 2017. US President Elect Donald Trump is still holding meetings upstairs at Trump Tower as he continues to fill in key positions in his new administration. EPA/JOHN TAGGART / POOL

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, will be interviewed on Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee, a congressional source said on Tuesday.

By Mark Hosenball

The closed-door appearance is expected to cover a broad array of topics. Among them will be what Trump Jr. knew about a Trump Tower project in Moscow. Another will be a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting when Trump Jr. and election campaign advisers Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer whom they believed had damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic presidential election opponent.

Senators have also wanted to question Trump Jr. about his September 2017 Senate Judiciary Committee testimony. During that appearance, a congressional source said, Trump Jr. was asked about his involvement in a plan for a Moscow Trump Tower. Trump Jr. told the Judiciary Committee that he was only “peripherally aware” of the plan, according to an official transcript.

His testimony was later contradicted by testimony from Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer. Cohen last month began serving a prison sentence after pleading guilty in two federal criminal cases.

Cohen also told Congress that some reimbursement checks issued to him for hush-money payments to an adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump were signed by Trump Jr., as well as the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Republican Richard Burr, is the only congressional panel doing a genuinely bipartisan investigation of Russian interference in U.S. politics and the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in particular. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; writing by Makini Brice; editing by Grant McCooland Leslie Adler) DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Reserve Bank official: ‘It is unclear if, or how, Standard Bank missed the Gupta red flags’

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

OPINIONISTA

Man Friday: Welcome to the Brave New World of climate science reporting

Tony Weaver
2 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

High Places

Zapiro
21 hours ago

Newsdeck

Microsoft XCloud Game Service to Offer Free Streaming to Phones

Bloomberg 8 mins ago

Newsdeck

France to uphold ban on sale of fossil fuel cars by 2040

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Go away’, lawyer tells Vicky Momberg after she dumps him, then changes her mind

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

SIU to apply for new trial date after Nkandla architect’s R155m case postponed

News24 8 hours ago

ANALYSIS

The ANC’s next big test: Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s corruption case
Stephen Grootes 22 hours ago
5 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

REFLECTIONS

The Big Fat Gupta Wedding: Volume 4 (and 5)

Rebecca Davis 21 hours ago
5 mins

GroundUp

Victory for children’s rights in the Western Cape

GroundUp
5 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

High cost of government debt is hampering SA’s development

Nazmeera Moola
3 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Crypto-traders are being pulled from the shadows

Ruan Jooste
2 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The National Development Plan is no lodestar

Terence Corrigan
3 hours ago
4 mins