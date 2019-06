While the Sentix index is a gauge of investor views rather than a broader economic indicator, the warning is just the latest in a string of negative reports on Europe’s largest economy.

Germany is at risk of a recession amid escalating protectionism that is weighing on the export giant, according to Sentix.

Its index of how investors view the economy fell to the lowest since 2010, indicating a recession is “therefore just around the corner.” The gauge for the euro area also declined.

Last week, Germany’s central bank slashed its forecast for growth this year to just 0.6% and figures showed industrial production plunging the most in almost four years.

Sentix pins much of the drop in confidence on the U.S.-China trade war and the threat of more tariffs on Europe.

“The hope that the phase of economic weakness around the turn of the year 2018/2019 could be quickly brought to an end seems to have vanished,” it said. “Although the cause of the problem is easy to identify, it is not necessarily easy to solve in view of the increasingly tough political fronts.” DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Bloomberg Follow Save More