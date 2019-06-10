Maverick Life

THE WEEK IN PICTURES – JUNE 9, 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 10 June 2019

An artist from the 7 fingers (Les 7 doigts de la main) studio performs 'The Bosch Dreams' show at Moscow Musical Theatre in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2019. The show was created in 2016 for the 500th anniversary of the artist?s passing, in collaboration with Copenhague?s Theatre Republique. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The biggest bridge in Central Europe, Jay Z named the first US dollar billionaire hip-hop artist, Denzel Washington honoured at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, South African artist William Kentridge at Art Basel in Switzerland and Queen Elizabeth II at the Epsom Derby are among our top picks from the photos of the week…

US singer Miley Cyrus (L) and her husband Australian actor Liam Hemsworth (R) arrive to attend the Spring/Summer 2020 Menswear collection show by Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent Paris fashion house in Malibu, California, USA, 06 June 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Menswear collection by Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent Paris fashion house in Malibu, California, USA, 06 June 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the premiere of Okja during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2017 (reissued 05 June 2019). According to media reports on 05 June 2019, Rihanna was listed as the world’s richest female musician by Forbes Magazine. Her fortune is estimated at 600 million US dollar, due to her success as a singer, investment in cosmetic company Fenty Beauty, and partnership with fashion designer LVMH. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
People sit in a carousel leisure ride at the traveling amusement park during the sunset in Skopje, North Macedonia, 06 June 2019. The capital don’t have own amusement park for three years. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
A person walks through the construction site of the new Sheraton hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, 07 June 2019. According to report published by Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal’s tourism industry has doubled in size since 2009, with international chain hotels such as Sheraton, Marriott International and Aloft all investing in Kathmandu operations. Nepal government also announced the ‘Visit Nepal Year 2020’ project, which aims to welcome 2 million tourists to Nepal in 2020. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A view of a part of the 1872 meters long Koroshegy Valley Bridge, in Koroshegy, near Lake Balaton, Hungary, 05 June 2019, at dawn. The Koroshegy Bridge won the Bridge of the Year title on a tender linked to the Day of Transport Culture this May. The 88 meters high viaduct, which is a part of the M7 motorway and connects Budapest with the Adriatic Sea, is the biggest of its kind in Central Europe. EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga HUNGARY OUT
(L-R) Malcolm Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington and US actor Denzel Washington arrive for the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA 06 June 2019. The AFI Life Achievement Award is the highest honor given for a career in film. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
South African artist William Kentridge poses in front of backdrops made for “Sophiatown” (1989) in his exhibition “A Poem That Is Not Our Own” in the Kunstmuseum Basel | Gegenwart (museum of contemporary art) in Basel, Switzerland, 06 June 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II talks to former jockey Lester Piggott (C) before unveiling a statue of him at the Derby at the Epsom Down racecourse, outside London, Britain, 01 June 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
A person looks at an installation entitled ‘Musem of the Moon’ by British artist Luke Jerram presented in the Copernicus Science Center, in Warsaw, Poland, 30 May 2019. The installation shows a moon with a diameter of seven meters, which was created on the basis of pictures of moon topography. Each centimeter of the sphere is five km of the surface of the actual moon. EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA Poland Out
Amanda Anisimova of the USA reacts as she plays Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women?s semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Music mogul Jay-Z watches game five of the American League Division Series playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 06 October 2011 (reissued 04 June 2019). According to media reports, Jay-Z has accumulated a fortune that surpassed 1 billion US dollar, becoming the first hip-hop artist to do so. His assets include real estate, investments in art, and stakes in liquor, fashion and music streaming companies. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
