Business Maverick

June 10: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 10 June 2019
Caption
Protesters take part in a demonstration against amendments to an Hong Kong extradition bill for the Chinese Government, outside the Chinese Embassy in Central London, Britain, 09 June 2019. The bill would allow the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions which Hong Kong does not have a treaty with, including mainland China. Critics of the bill have expressed concern over unfair trials and a lack of human rights protection in mainland China. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

U.S. President Donald Trump halts plan to impose tariffs on Mexico. Up to a million people march in Hong Kong to protest extradition law. United Technologies agrees to buy Raytheon.

Mexican Deal

President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he wouldn’t impose a sliding scale of tariffs on goods from Mexico — from 5% to 25% over time — after that nation agreed to take a tougher stance on immigration, which was his goal all along. Trump on Saturday tweeted that Mexico will also buy “large quantities” of agricultural products, a stipulation that wasn’t included in a joint statement. The peso climbed. However, three Mexican officials said they were unaware of a side accord in the works, and that agricultural trade hadn’t been discussed during three days of negotiations in Washington.

G-20 Warning

The G-20 warned of escalating hazards from trade and geopolitical tensions. Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Japan made little progress in addressing the main threat of tit-for-tat tariffs, noting that while growth appears to be stabilizing, it “remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside.”

Hong Kong Protests

Up to a million people marched in Hong Kong protesting against legislation easing extraditions to China, increasing pressure on the Beijing-backed government. The demonstrators, many chanting for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s resignation, choked central city boulevards. Skirmishes broke out after dark, prompting riot police to use pepper spray and batons.

Defense Giant

United Technologies agreed to buy Raytheon in an all-stock deal, forming an aerospace and defense giant with $74 billion in sales. The new entity will be called Raytheon Technologies, with the combination taking place in the first half of 2020 after United Technologies’ planned spinoff of its Otis elevator and Carrier air-conditioner businesses.

Market Boost

Asia stocks looked set for gains Monday and U.S. equity futures climbed after President Donald Trump suspended his plans for tariffs on Mexico. The yen retreated. Futures pointed higher in Australia and Japan, though slipped in Hong Kong. The dollar steadied. U.S. shares closed higher and Treasury yields dropped Friday after weak U.S. jobs data added to speculation the Federal Reserve will ease rates. Oil climbed.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Air routes: Cape Town reaches for the skies

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

US maize production likely to decline, boosting local prices

Wandile Sihlobo
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why universal basic income is a bad idea

Daron Acemoglu
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Johnson Woos Hard Brexiters as Gove Eclipsed by Cocaine Woes

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Civil disobedience campaign empties streets of Sudan’s capital

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson Wins Bid to Toss Prosecution Over Brexit Claim

Bloomberg 07 JUN

Newsdeck

‘Don’t panic’ – Limpopo govt says 14 escaped lions have been spotted, will be darted

News24 07 JUN

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo American and others come clean on tailings dams in wake of Vale disaster
Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
3 mins

Martin Luther King Jr plagiarised his college dissertation on systematic theology.

Business Maverick

SAA appoints acting CEO, lays out its funding needs

Ray Mahlaka 07 JUN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday: Rico

Rico
07 JUN
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

First 30 days at SARS: Edward Kieswetter finds his feet, makes big promises

Ray Mahlaka
06 JUN
5 mins

THE CABINET (Visual Profiles)

Cyril Ramaphosa and the harbingers of the ‘New Dawn’

Tessa Knight
07 JUN
13 mins

Business Maverick Analysis

A heroic, if somewhat sceptical, defence of free trade

Tim Cohen
06 JUN
5 mins