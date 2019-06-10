Newsdeck

Forest high school stabbing suspect granted bail

By News24 10 June 2019

Photo: Brian Turner via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A 19-year-old accused of stabbing three other pupils at Forest High school last Monday and killing one of them has been granted bail of R5000 by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate Basimane  Molwana ordered that Mohamed Mwela must not interact with witnesses and must not enter Forest High until the trial is finalised.

Mwela’s bail conditions include that he does not leave the country and if in possession of a passport, he hands it in to the investigating officer working on the case. Molwana also ruled that Mwela be sent to a location for his safety.  He also ordered the Gauteng Education to make alternative arrangements to allow him to complete his exams and that the department considers moving Mwela to a different school.

News24 reported that the case was postponed last Thursday after Molwana said he had to go through a fact-finding process in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after the State and defence’s affidavits contained errors and lacked clarity.

Mwela is facing a murder and two attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed Daniel Bakwela, 16, to death and injured two others outside the Turffontein school in Johannesburg.

Among the inconsistencies was the date in Mwela’s affidavit, in which he stated that the incident had happened on May 3 instead of June 3. This saw him being called to the witness stand to confirm under oath that the incident had happened on June 3.

Mwela’s attorney, Mudi Mavhengani, submitted Mwela was acting in self-defence as he was being attacked by the deceased’s gang, which, according to the teenager, is known as the “Stouter Kinders”.

According to Tuks FM and EWN, parents did not want Mwela back on the premises, even if he was granted bail. DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Our Burning Planet

Deadly Air: Ramaphosa named in multi-billion-rand coal pollution court case

By Kevin Bloom

Business Maverick

Data underlines the woeful state of South Africa’s investment climate

Ed Stoddard
6 mins ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Business unity head Tanya Cohen steps down early, leaving a conundrum for business

Tim Cohen
12 mins ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

About 100 Malians killed in attack on Dogon village

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

S.Africa’s opposition party calls for release of report on Ramaphosa

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tories Must Deliver Brexit or Die, Says Hunt

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Forest high school stabbing suspect granted bail

News24 6 hours ago

Maverick Life

THE WEEK IN PICTURES – JUNE 9, 2019
Maverick Life Editors 4 hours ago
2 mins

Martin Luther King Jr plagiarised his college dissertation on systematic theology.

Business Maverick

FSCA joins a long list of high-profile people hauling Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court

Ray Mahlaka 3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Fit for office: Incompetence is curable, dishonesty is not

Paul Hoffman
4 hours ago
8 mins

Trainspotter

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the blessed lady of the Biblical Appointment, Public Protector of God, brought to you by God

Richard Poplak
16 hours ago
10 mins

ANALYSIS

Talking about the revolution: SA’s economic and political stasis and the ways to end it

Stephen Grootes
17 hours ago
6 mins

A NATION IN TURMOIL

Democratic transition in Sudan is hanging by a thread

Peter Fabricius
22 hours ago
5 mins