Photo: Brian Turner via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A 19-year-old accused of stabbing three other pupils at Forest High school last Monday and killing one of them has been granted bail of R5000 by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate Basimane Molwana ordered that Mohamed Mwela must not interact with witnesses and must not enter Forest High until the trial is finalised.

Mwela’s bail conditions include that he does not leave the country and if in possession of a passport, he hands it in to the investigating officer working on the case. Molwana also ruled that Mwela be sent to a location for his safety. He also ordered the Gauteng Education to make alternative arrangements to allow him to complete his exams and that the department considers moving Mwela to a different school.

News24 reported that the case was postponed last Thursday after Molwana said he had to go through a fact-finding process in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after the State and defence’s affidavits contained errors and lacked clarity.

Mwela is facing a murder and two attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed Daniel Bakwela, 16, to death and injured two others outside the Turffontein school in Johannesburg.

Among the inconsistencies was the date in Mwela’s affidavit, in which he stated that the incident had happened on May 3 instead of June 3. This saw him being called to the witness stand to confirm under oath that the incident had happened on June 3.

Mwela’s attorney, Mudi Mavhengani, submitted Mwela was acting in self-defence as he was being attacked by the deceased’s gang, which, according to the teenager, is known as the “Stouter Kinders”.

According to Tuks FM and EWN, parents did not want Mwela back on the premises, even if he was granted bail. DM

