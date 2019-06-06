Newsdeck

Two-year-old boy dies after leopard bite in Kruger National Park

By News24 6 June 2019
Caption
The sun sets behind a dead leadwood tree in the northern Kruger National Park, South Africa, Saturday 01 October 2005. EPA/JON HRUSA

A Kruger National Park (KNP) staff member's two-year-old son was killed after a leopard bit the toddler at the staff living quarters on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at the Malelane technical services living quarters and doctors later certified the boy dead at Shongwe Hospital in Mpumalanga.

Fundisile Mketeni, chief executive officer of South African National Parks, extended his condolences to the family and said “our prayers are with the family during this trying time. We wish them strength and will give them all the support they need as an organisation”.

The park said it was “an unfortunate risk that staff experience when having to live and work in environments like the KNP. These events are very rare occurrences but always tragic when they do occur”.

“May the young toddler’s soul rest in eternal peace,” Mketeni added, saying “this is the risk we live with on a daily basis as we help conserve our species for the benefit of all”.

The animal was shot “to remove the danger of another person falling victim”.

The park’s management sent a delegation to the family to give moral support and professional counselling.

The name of the deceased has been withheld and will be released once all family members have been notified.

News24

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET

The Long and Winding Road: Fighting for breath in Gwede Mantashe’s new and improved portfolio

By Kevin Bloom

BUSINESS MAVERICK/NEWS ANALYSIS

Gloves come off between SAA CEO and his board

Sasha Planting
24 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Can the SARB provide a short cut to jobs and growth?

Marius Oosthuizen
24 mins ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

CSA selection chief: Including AB in CWC squad not an option

News24 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Pentagon eyes rare earth supplies in Africa in push away from China

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudan opposition rejects military’s offer of talks, dozens killed

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. health officials report 41 new cases of measles last week

Reuters 16 hours ago

OBITUARY

Raymond Louw: A Journalist’s Editor
John Matisonn 14 hours ago
5 mins

There are no snakes in Ireland.

ANALYSIS

The Long and Winding Road: Naledi Pandor

Peter Fabricius 14 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

ANC speaks with forked tongue — it’s time for Ramaphosa to stamp his authority on the country

Judith February
14 hours ago
5 mins

Africa

Stealing the Kingdom: The Sacking of Wau Shilluk

African Defence Review
05 JUN
1 min

OUR BURNING PLANET

A green day: celebrating the right of everyone to clean air

Lelethu Tonisi
55 mins ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

A tangled web, ANC edition: The Reserve Bank and ‘quantity easing’ mess reveals a party in deep internal crisis

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
7 mins