Amid all of the hilarity triggered by the ANC statement regarding ‘quantity easing’ lie some serious issues. Quantitative easing has been a weapon of choice among policymakers in the developed world to tackle sluggish growth and approaching deflation in a low-interest rate environment. Basically, central banks boost liquidity and the money supply with money straight off the printing press by purchasing assets such as government bonds. In South Africa, a more sensible and straightforward approach, which has the added benefit of wide political and business support, would be to simply begin cutting interest rates.

South Africa, as an emerging market, is probably not in a position to begin “quantitative easing”. To be honest, there is an element of discrimination at play here. When the European Central Bank or the Bank of Japan embark on such a path, it is labelled “quantitative easing”. When a developing economy tries something similar, it is seen as printing money, pure and simple – the last resort of a banana republic. That may not be entirely fair, but there you go.

A lot has happened since the prospect of exploring the option of “quantity easing” was raised by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at a press conference on Tuesday, hours after data showed South Africa’s economy had contracted 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni came out swinging, as did the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) itself on Wednesday, as Magashule had also mentioned changing its mandate (once again) to focus on growth.

“The Constitution outlines the primary mandate of the Reserve Bank, being to protect the value of the currency in the interests of balanced and sustainable growth. The independence and competence of the Reserve Bank all come from the Constitution,” Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

Pointedly, he also noted that South Africa was not, say, Japan:

“Quantitative easing is a tool available to all central banks, but for you to do quantitative easing the following conditions have to be met: Inflation must be so low that it threatens to go to zero… interest rates must be very low. Those conditions do not exist in South Africa.”

Politically, this is all a transparent proxy conflict between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters and those from the camp of disgraced former president Jacob Zuma. But there is an area of monetary policy that involves easing that has wider political support, does not involve changing the SARB’s mandate, and would probably give the economy at least some of the stimulus it needs without reigniting inflation.

And that is simply to cut interest rates, which the Reserve Bank has already signalled is on the horizon. At the last meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in late May, when the main lending or repo rate was held steady at 6.75%, two of the five members voted for a 25 basis-point cut. The bank at the time said it expected a Q1 economic contraction (without giving a specific forecast), but it was surely as taken aback as the rest of us by Tuesday’s number, with market expectations of a 1.6% to 1.7% shrinkage.

This gives the Reserve Bank plenty of room to cut rates. Inflation in April was, by South African standards, a tame 4.4%, almost smack in the middle of the central bank’s 3-6% target band. Moderate inflation is largely the result of subdued demand, sky-high unemployment and an economy that is clearly on the rocks. Even crude oil prices, which have been one of the main sources of price pressures in the economy, are currently near four-month lows. The time looks ripe for a cut at the next MPC meeting in July 2019.

And there is political support for such a move from the ANC left and its union allies, such as Cosatu. We are also at a juncture when business and markets would also likely, if cautiously, applaud such a move — an unusual confluence of South Africa’s normally conflicting political and economic currents.

This does mean that the Reserve Bank can go crazy (as some on the ANC left would like) and cut rates to the bone. But there is clearly scope for some monetary loosening, even if this is still not a panacea for an economy with severe structural constraints and a gloomy global environment wracked by superpower trade wars and the like.

“While the SARB may opt to lower interest rates in the upcoming months, rate cuts will arguably do very little to bolster economic growth as the growth hurdles that South Africa is facing are structural,” Jana van Deventer, an economist at financial consultancy ETM told Business Maverick.

The one elephant in the room is, of course, the rand currency, which like the big cat depicted on the R200 note, can always change its spots. Protecting “the value of the currency in the interests of balanced and sustainable growth” is the SARB’s key constitutional mandate. But talk of “quantity easing” and open ANC skirmishes over crucial economic policy are like twin torpedoes that can sink the currency. And that limits the Reserve Bank’s ability to cut rates because one of the things that props up the rand is relatively high rates, which makes it worthwhile for investors to put their money in cash here compared with other destinations.

So the big question may be the “quantity of easing”, or the pace and size of rate cuts, rather than “quantity easing”.

Let’s hope that is all the ANC statement was trying to say in its own, unique and roundabout way. DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Ed Stoddard Follow Save More