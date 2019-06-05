Newsdeck

YouTube to Prohibit Videos Glorifying Nazi Ideology

By Bloomberg 5 June 2019
Caption
An employee holding recording equipment walks past Google Inc.'s YouTube logo displayed at the company's YouTube Space studio in Tokyo, Japan. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/

YouTube toughened its hate speech policy after mounting criticism that the Google unit isn’t doing enough to keep extreme content off its online video service.

The company said Wednesday it will prohibit videos “alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

Read more about YouTube’s decision-making on content

This includes videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which YouTube called “inherently discriminatory.” The company said in a blog post it will also remove content denying that well-documented violent events, such as the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, took place.

YouTube Channels that repeatedly violate these hate speech policies will be suspended from the YouTube Partner program, which means they won’t be able to run ads on their channel, the company said.

The announcement was undercut by controversy over YouTube videos from conservative comedian and commentator Steven Crowder. He made homophobic and racist jokes about a journalist and YouTube initially said the behaviour didn’t violate its policies. But after Google employees protested, the video giant took action on Wednesday. DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

A tangled web, ANC edition: The Reserve Bank and ‘quantity easing’ mess reveals a party in deep internal crisis

By Stephen Grootes

OBITUARY

Raymond Louw: A Journalist’s Editor

John Matisonn
1 hour ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

ANC speaks with forked tongue — it’s time for Ramaphosa to stamp his authority on the country

Judith February
1 hour ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. health officials report 41 new cases of measles last week

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

YouTube to Prohibit Videos Glorifying Nazi Ideology

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

EFF MP’s SONA slap assault case headed for trial

News24 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Mr Press Freedom’ Raymond Louw mourned

News24 11 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

The Long and Winding Road: Fighting for breath in Gwede Mantashe’s new and improved portfolio
Kevin Bloom 33 mins ago
8 mins

There are no snakes in Ireland.

Africa

Stealing the Kingdom: The Sacking of Wau Shilluk

African Defence Review 16 hours ago
1 min

ANALYSIS

The Long and Winding Road: Naledi Pandor

Peter Fabricius
1 hour ago
9 mins

BOTSWANA – SOUTH AFRICA

Ian Khama’s renewed ambitions could reshape Botswana’s long-standing political equation

Carien Du Plessis
1 hour ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ramaphosa’s Cabinet keeps his friends close and his enemies closer

Oscar Van Heerden
1 hour ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Cyril Ramaphosa loses third power play to Ace Magashule in under two weeks

Ferial Haffajee
15 hours ago
4 mins