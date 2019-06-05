EFF MP Marshall Dlamini's case of alleged assault after February's State of the Nation Address (SONA) will likely head to the High Court for trial after he opted to not make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Dlamini allegedly slapped a police officer in civilian clothing as MPs were leaving the National Assembly building on February 7, after President Cyril Ramaphosa had delivered his SONA speech.

The incident was recorded and Dlamini faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The case was postponed at his last appearance on April 16 so that further particulars could be gathered for his counsel, and for possible representations to the DPP.

Representations can lead to agreed alternatives to a trial and conviction, including community service and counselling, or that the case be withdrawn.

His advocate, Roxanne Van Wyk, said Dlamini had decided to let the matter go to trial.

The case stood down for a brief period for Van Wyk to discuss a pre-trial conference date that would suit all parties.

Dlamini arrived on warning – in a dark blue jacket and grey sweater – and sat with fellow MP Godrich Gardee.

Both declined to speak to the media.

The matter was postponed to July 10 to be held in open court.

Dlamini was not arrested, and is out on warning.

He was sworn in as an MP for another term following the May 8 elections.

DM

