Newsdeck

Thousands protest against Trump in London but fewer than last year

By Reuters 4 June 2019

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested in central London on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were far down from the tens of thousands who gathered to oppose his visit last year.

By Andrew MacAskill and Andrew R.C. Marshall

Protesters waved witty and sometimes rude placards at a what organizers called a “Carnival of Resistance” in Trafalgar Square while Prime Minister Theresa May was in talks with the president a short distance away in Downing Street.

There was a festival atmosphere at the rally, which will be addressed later by Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Among Britons, Trump is one of the best-known but least-liked foreign leaders. Just 21% of people surveyed by YouGov had a “positive opinion” of him. Among women, that figure shrank to 14%.

The tone at the protest was set by a large statue of Trump sitting on a golden lavatory with his trousers around his ankles, while the placards read: “Trump stay out! We are quite capable of cocking up our own politics”, “You can’t come over racism” and “Lock him in the tower”.

“Trump is an ignorant, 70-year-old man who has lived a life of privilege,” said Anna Fenton, 23, a marketing manager from London carrying a sign reading “Ugh, where do I even start?”

Fenton said she was protesting to show solidarity with “people that Trump’s language and policies have harmed,” including women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

The crowd, of a several thousand strong, was far down on the tens of thousands who protested when Trump first visited Britain as president in July 2018.

There were small pockets of support. A few men wearing red caps with “Make America Great Again” walked among the crowd. Trump supporters said the protests against him were an insult to the leader of the United Kingdom’s most powerful ally. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Andrew Marshall, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge) DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Witness claims Atul Gupta told him: ‘I have the government in my pocket’

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

In the Name of Zuma

From Death Squad to Dead Squad: Nhleko’s Chinese-trained ‘secret agents’ left stranded and fearful

Marianne Thamm
17 hours ago
7 mins

NEWS ANALYSIS

NPA allowed manipulation of criminal justice system in TRC cases

Greg Nicolson
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Muslims celebrate Eid, ending Ramadan holy month

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Thousands protest against Trump in London but fewer than last year

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

SABC sold 100 hours of footage to ANN7 for ‘peanuts’, Zondo commission hears

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa’s Caster Semenya free to run while appeal is heard

News24 12 hours ago

Business Maverick

Shock as SA’s first-quarter economic growth shrinks by 3.2%
Ray Mahlaka 3 hours ago
3 mins

It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.

Alex Inquiry

City of Johannesburg’s failure to implement by-laws emerge from COGTA testimony

Ayanda Mthethwa 7 hours ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY

Can Cape Verde keep drug traffickers out?

ISS Today
2 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shoprite turns down the idea of paying Christo Wiese R3.3bn for his high-voting shares

Tim Cohen
17 hours ago
2 mins

Alex Evictions

‘We are grieving — it feels like losing a family member’

Chanel Retief and Bheki Simelane
8 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Tongaat Hulett scandal raises more red flags about governance in corporate South Africa

Ed Stoddard
17 hours ago
4 mins