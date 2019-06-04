Newsdeck

Fantasy Card Game’s Netflix Deal May Be `Magic’ for Hasbro

By Bloomberg 4 June 2019

Hasbro Inc.’s popular fantasy card game featuring wizard duels and mythical creatures is about to go more mainstream. The toymaker is teaming up with a pair of producers known for their work on two "Avengers" films to create an animated series for Netflix.

(Bloomberg) —

The series “Magic: The Gathering” will feature a new storyline that expands on the game’s power-wielding heroes, called Planeswalkers. The “Magic” franchise was launched more than two decades ago by publisher Wizards of the Coast, a company started out of a Seattle basement and later acquired by Hasbro. The trading card game has expanded into a digital format, a novel and a comic series.

The Netflix series will be produced by a comic book nerd’s dream team: Joe and Anthony Russo of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Infinity War” fame, who have said they are “huge fans and players” of the game. And for the lead writers, Hasbro has hired Henry Gilroy of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and Jose Molina of “The Tick.”

Since the June 2 announcement, Hasbro shares have posted the biggest two-day gain in more than a month. The stock rose 6.2% Tuesday. Wall Street is mostly bullish on Hasbro, with nine buy ratings, seven holds and zero sells. One of those bulls is MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler, who praised the project’s ability to attract big Hollywood names.

“We believe ‘Magic: The Gathering’ has significant revenue and above average profit margin potential for Hasbro,” he said. “The franchise brand for Hasbro appears on a meaningful path for growth over the next 3-5 years.”

Meanwhile, peer Mattel Inc. climbed 12% Tuesday after signing an international licensing agreement with Sanrio Inc. to develop toys and products inspired by long-time favorite Hello Kitty & Friends and other characters in Sanrio’s portfolio.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TRAINSPOTTER

The ANC – where Reality meets Unreality and where every Fight is a Zero-Sum game

By Richard Poplak

MKHWEBANE'S WARPATH

SARS pension investigation is only the beginning – the four Gordhan issues in the Public Protector’s sights

Rebecca Davis
3 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Out of the bottle: The monetary policy genie (or not?)

Sasha Planting
1 hour ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Athletics-IAAF to seek swift reversion of Swiss court’s Semenya ruling

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Fantasy Card Game’s Netflix Deal May Be `Magic’ for Hasbro

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Muslims celebrate Eid, ending Ramadan holy month

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Thousands protest against Trump in London but fewer than last year

Reuters 11 hours ago

ANC NEC

China, Zuma, Hlaudi: Magashule’s post-Lekgotla press conference sows even more confusion
Carien Du Plessis 26 mins ago
6 mins

"Men are good in one way, but bad in many" ~ Aristotle

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

SAA: Time for a Business Unusual approach

Sasha Planting 4 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Witness claims Atul Gupta told him: ‘I have the government in my pocket’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
10 hours ago
5 mins

ALEX INQUIRY

Gauteng police chief denies claims of lawlessness in Alexandra

Ayanda Mthethwa
1 hour ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Shock as SA’s first-quarter GDP shrinks by 3.2%

Ray Mahlaka
11 hours ago
3 mins

NEWS ANALYSIS

NPA allowed manipulation of criminal justice system in TRC cases

Greg Nicolson
11 hours ago
4 mins