Business Maverick

Monday, June 3: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 3 June 2019

China asks for respect and blames the U.S. for trade war,  investors are on alert as tensions rise, and the world’s most resilient economy has got the wobbles. Here's what's moving markets.

China Demands Respect

China’s government says it’s willing to work with the U.S. to end an escalating trade war, but blames President Donald Trump’s administration for the collapse in talks and won’t be pressured into concessions. Beijing released a white paper on Sunday saying the escalating trade war have done serious harm to the U.S. economy by increasing production costs, causing prices hikes, damaging growth and people’s livelihoods and creating barriers to U.S. exports to China. The comments come as both sides escalate their dispute before Presidents Xi Jinping and Trump may meet this month at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

Markets Open

Asian stocks were poised to start the week on the back foot after the feud between the world’s two-largest economies grew over the weekend. The yen held near a six-month high. U.S. futures retreated and contracts signaled modest declines for equities in Japan and Australia. The S&P 500 Index sank 1.4% on Friday and the yield on 10-year Treasuries slumped to 2.13% after a new front from the Trump administration started with Mexico. On traders’ radar this week, a raft of central bank meetings: the European Central Bank sets monetary policy and new forecasts, the Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to cut interest rates, and India’s central bank also has a rate decision. U.S. jobs report is out Friday. Federal Reserve officials gather in Chicago.

U.S. Targets India

President Donald Trump opened another potential front in his trade war on Friday, terminating India’s designation as a developing nation and thereby eliminating an exception that allowed the country to export nearly 2,000 products to the U.S. duty-free. The action, which the administration has foreshadowed for months, ends India’s preferential treatment under the Generalized System of Preferences, a decades-old program designed to promote economic development around the world. India said that it had offered resolutions to the U.S. during bilateral trade discussions, and it’s “unfortunate” that those weren’t accepted.

Cracks Down Under

Australia hasn’t recorded two straight quarters of economic contraction since the first half of 1991, meaning it’s just a month away from overtaking the Dutch record and posting 28 years of continuous expansion. With home prices sinking, households swimming in record debt and the escalating U.S.-China trade war eroding confidence, bond and foreign exchange traders are betting that streak is now in jeopardy. Traders are betting RBA Governor Philip Lowe will cut rates at least twice to underpin employment and return inflation to target, with the first move expected Tuesday.

German Coalition Woes

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partner stepped down in a surprise move that puts into question the survival of the government itself.  Andrea Nahles, head of the Social Democratic Party, said she will resign as chief and parliamentary caucus leader after losing the rank and file’s backing. The party suffered a devastating defeat in the European Parliament elections last week. Her departure could prompt her party’s exit, forcing Merkel to lead a minority government, form an alliance with the Liberals and the Greens, or face a snap election.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s carbon tax raises questions and hot air

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Race for low-to-middle income consumers heats up in SA’s insurance industry

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

How green is your portfolio? Why green bonds make financial sense

Nomhle Ngwenya
31 MAY
6 mins

Newsdeck

Cricket-Inspired Bangladesh upset South Africa

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

North Korea’s former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un on Sunday -KCNA

Reuters 3 hours ago

Business Maverick

SAA CEO Jarana resigns, placing SAA’s turnaround plan in question

Tim Cohen 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts

Reuters 9 hours ago

ARMS TO LIBYA

SA company Paramount says it is checking if Jordan sold on armoured vehicles to Libyan forces
Peter Fabricius 6 hours ago
2 mins

"I didn’t like anything but the sarcophagus." ~ Graffiti carved in the pyramids by ancient Romans

OPINIONISTA

Guptarisation of State Capture gives others room to hide

Xolisa Phillip 30 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK — INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Naspers: to infinity and beyond

Sasha Planting
30 MAY
4 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders, with Paul Theron: Caterpillar Going After Cats

Paul Theron
01 JUN
1 min

Business Maverick

Uber loses $1 billion in quarter as costs grow for drivers, food delivery

Reuters
31 MAY
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday: Rico

Rico
31 MAY
< 1 min