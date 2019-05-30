Every dog has its day, but not every dog can claim to have arrested 10 criminals.

Police dog Jack was once again ready to spring into action and assist his human colleagues to “arrest” criminals across the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, the dog’s latest arrest resulted in the apprehension of an alleged burglar in Walmer.

“It is alleged that at approximately 02:00 [on Tuesday], K9 unit members were busy with patrols in the area of Heugh Road and 8th Ave, Walmer, when they noticed suspicious behaviour near the 8th Avenue centre.

“They immediately responded. As the members stopped the vehicle, they could not find the two people that they had noticed earlier; however, they did notice the lock on the gate was forced opened.”

This was when Jack was brought in to help.

“The member released Jack to assist in finding the men. As they approached the gate, an unknown man jumped out from a trench and attempted to flee. The member warned the suspect to stop but he continued running and soon after, Jack apprehended him.

“The property was inspected and it was discovered that air pipes were damaged. The estimated value of the damage is R1 000.

“The 27-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of housebreaking and theft. The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.”

Jack, who turns 9 in June, has been working with Sergeant Volente Baatjies since November 2018 and together, they have since apprehended 10 suspects, Janse van Rensburg told News24.

Last week, Jack nabbed two suspects after they allegedly tried to rob a Spar liquor store in Kwazakhele, and two alleged copper thieves from New Brighton were also apprehended when Jack unsuspectingly pounced on them in Algoa Park, News24 reported.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “The K9 members tactically approached the area through a ravine and dense bush to where the suspects were digging. As soon as the suspects spotted the police, they made a dash to evade arrest, but a further two members of the Surveillance Unit acted as a stopper to prevent the suspects from escaping. This allowed Jack to apprehend both men. The damage is estimated to be about R10 000.”

Both men, aged 21 and 55, were detained under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act (tampering, damaging and theft of essential infrastructure).

They are expected to appear in court soon. DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

News24 Follow Save More