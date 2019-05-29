Newsdeck

Ramaphosa proposes date for Sona

By News24 29 May 2019
Caption
President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand to the oath during his inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 25 May 2019. South African lawmakers elected Cyril Ramaphosa as president following the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party's win earlier this month in the country's general elections. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA / POOL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally proposed June 20 for the delivery of his State of the Nation Address (Sona) to Parliament, making it his second this year.

The request was made in writing to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo.

“The president has indicated that the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, to enable him to deliver his State of the Nation Address, will take place on 20 June 2019 at 19:00,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Wednesday.

It would be a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament and will be held in terms of Section 84 of the Constitution, which gives Ramaphosa powers to summon both houses for an extraordinary sitting.

It will be the sixth democratically elected Parliament in South Africa.

Mothapo said the presiding officers will consider the president’s request and it will go through the normal processes and publication requirements, and when it is ready details will be made public.

Ramaphosa delivered the Sona in February after a fraught period which saw former president Jacob Zuma stand down.

