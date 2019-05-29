Newsdeck

Pelosi says need compelling case for House to pursue Trump’s impeachment

By Reuters 29 May 2019
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the option of impeaching President Donald Trump was not off the table, but that the case should be "iron-clad" before the House of Representatives pursues it.

“Nothing is off the table,” Pelosi, a Democrat, said at an event in San Francisco. “What we do want to make is such a compelling case, such an iron-clad case, that even the Republican Senate, which at the time seems to be not an objective jury, will be convinced of the path that we have to take as a country.” (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

