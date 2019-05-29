Maverick Life

ML SELECTS: Design Joburg in pictures

By Maverick Life Editors 29 May 2019

Launched in 2017 by Media 10, the UK based company behind Design Week in London and Design Shanghai, Design Joburg has grown to be one of the key events for furniture enthusiasts. This past weekend marked its third instalment, which saw the Sandton Convention Centre transformed into a platform that showcased the latest products from local and international design studios. From lights reminiscent of lily pads, imaginative trellises and bold, vibrant rugs, Design Joburg served up decor inspiration in all shapes and sizes.

Gallery

