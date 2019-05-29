President Cyril Rampahosa is expected to reveal a Cabinet of 25 ministers and eight or nine deputies later on Wednesday or very early on Thursday.

Tito Mboweni is set to return as South Africa’s finance minister, in a drastically reduced Cabinet, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Mboweni is likely to have former Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy as his deputy. The economic policy cluster is to be reorganised, with the Trade and Industry and Economic Development departments merged and headed by former trade unionist Ebrahim Patel, deputised by David Masondo, a former South African Communist Party central committee member.

Having been praised for his efforts as head of the ANC’s elections, Fikile Mbalula is to head the Sports, which will merge with the Arts and Culture Departments. The Mining and Energy Departments could be merged, headed by Gwede Mantashe, and Jeff Radebe moving to the Foreign Affairs portfolio. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is tipped to return as the Minister in the Presidency. DM

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Sam Mkokeli Follow Save More