Decisions, Decisions

Mboweni tipped to return, with Creecy as his deputy in drastically reduced Cabinet

By Sam Mkokeli 29 May 2019
Caption
Illustrative image. Photos: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni at parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA / South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at Cape Town Station, South Africa 09 April 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA / Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy on January 30, 2018 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)

President Cyril Rampahosa is expected to reveal a Cabinet of 25 ministers and eight or nine deputies later on Wednesday or very early on Thursday.

Tito Mboweni is set to return as South Africa’s finance minister, in a drastically reduced Cabinet, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Mboweni is likely to have former Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy as his deputy. The economic policy cluster is to be reorganised, with the Trade and Industry and Economic Development departments merged and headed by former trade unionist Ebrahim Patel, deputised by David Masondo, a former South African Communist Party central committee member.

Having been praised for his efforts as head of the ANC’s elections, Fikile Mbalula is to head the Sports, which will merge with the Arts and Culture Departments. The Mining and Energy Departments could be merged, headed by Gwede Mantashe, and Jeff Radebe moving to the Foreign Affairs portfolio.  Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is tipped to return as the Minister in the Presidency. DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Decisions, Decisions

Pravin Gordhan is now Ramaphosa’s Comrade Cabinet Dilemma

By Ferial Haffajee

100 DAYS OF ZONDO - ANALYSIS

No subpoenas or hardball tactics yet, but the State Capture docket is growing — and it is damning

Jessica Bezuidenhout
15 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Rogue Unit Relay

Zapiro
32 mins ago

Newsdeck

DA blasts Gauteng premier Makhura’s new cabinet

News24 7 mins ago

Newsdeck

Boris Johnson Must Attend Court on Brexit Claims, Judge Says

Bloomberg 12 mins ago

Newsdeck

Long Before Crash, Ethiopian Pilot Warned Bosses of Dangers

Bloomberg 20 mins ago

Newsdeck

Yoga instructor recounts ‘spiritual’ ordeal of survival while lost in Hawaii

Reuters 10 hours ago

URBAN SAFETY

Show the way: Plea to light up dark streets takes marchers onto roads of southern suburbs
Aisha Abdool Karim 34 mins ago
4 mins

Dogs learn how to control the strength of their bites as puppies. This is because biting too hard interrupts playtime.

THE GORDHAN KNOT

Attacks on Gordhan intensify as ANC integrity commission and Parliament called upon to investigate him

Rebecca Davis 14 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Mabuza’s swearing in at Union Buildings sends the wrong signal

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
5 mins

SCORPIO

‘Cruising nicely’ on VBS: EFF’s Parties, Lies and Looted Money

Pauli Van Wyk
27 MAY
10 mins

Business Maverick

After gobbling up Lonmin, the Sibanye juggernaut rolls on

Ed Stoddard
16 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

ML SELECTS: Design Joburg in pictures

Maverick Life Editors
3 hours ago
< 1 min