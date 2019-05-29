The DA has blasted Gauteng Premier David Makhura's cabinet, saying that a number of his MECs have a dismal track record in government.

Following the announcement of the cabinet on Wednesday, DA Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga said the list was concerning, but not surprising.

“The appointment of Faith Mazibuko as MEC for community safety is an absolute disaster,” Msimanga said in a statement.

“How can she uphold law and order after her racist rants against staff members over combi courts just before the election? This was an abuse of state resources for electioneering purposes if ever there was.”

In March this year, as election season started heating up, Mazibuko’s rant was captured in an audio clip that went viral.

News24 reported that a furious-sounding Mazibuko could be heard demanding that planned “combi courts”, which can be used for a variety of sporting codes, would help bring the ANC votes in the May 8 polls.

During her tirade, she chastised two senior staffers – believed to be an Indian woman and white woman – for talking back to her.

“That’s why some departments, they don’t want to see a white woman or any Indian woman! It’s not about racism. It’s because you like talking English!” Mazibuko was heard saying.

At the time, Makhura said the utterances were unacceptable and inconsistent with what he expected from MECs.

Msimanga also said that the appointment of Lebogang Maile as Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC was a step in the wrong direction.

“This portfolio has been mismanaged by successive MECs, leaving the most needy in the province homeless. His appointment is clearly a move to keep Makhura’s foes within the ANC close at hand,” Msimanga said.

The DA also took exception to Panyaza Lesufi’s transfer from education to finance.

“Panyaza Lesufi is a spin doctor. What does he know about finance? The DA will ask Moroka Swallows whether they will provide a reference as to his capabilities,” Msimanga said.

Msimanga added that Jacob Mamabolo’s new role as Roads and Transport MEC also left much to be desired.

“In his previous capacity as MEC for Infrastructure Development, his many speeches and boasts amounted to very little substance. Under his watch, the Bank of Lisbon fire occurred, while many faults with other provincially owned buildings were identified, but no steps were taken to address these life-threatening issues.”

Here is Makhura’s new cabinet that will be sworn in on Thursday:

– Panyaza Lesufi: finance and e-government

– Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: education

– Faith Mazibuko: community safety

– Lebogang Maile: human settlements, urban planning and cooperative governance and traditional affairs

– Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe: social development

– Jacob Mamabolo: public transport and road infrastructure

– Tasneem Motara: infrastructure development and property management

– Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa: economic development, agriculture and environment

– Mbali Hlophe: sport, arts, culture and recreation

– Dr Bandile Masuku: health

