Newsdeck

U.S. says all North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction violate U.N. resolutions

By Reuters 28 May 2019
Caption
Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - North Korea's entire weapons of mass destruction program violates U.N. Security Council resolutions, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday, when asked about recent missile launches by Pyongyang.

By David Brunnstrom

“I think the entire North Korean WMD program, it’s in conflict with the U.N. Security Council resolutions. But what the U.S. is focused on here … is in trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the North Korean WMD program,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

Ortagus had been asked to make clear the State Department’s position after President Donald Trump appeared to contradict his national security adviser, John Bolton, over whether North Korean launches this month had violated U.N. resolutions.

Bolton said on Saturday there was “no doubt” that the launches had violated U.N. resolutions as they had included short-range ballistic missiles.

Ortagus said the State Department had yet to share publicly its assessment of whether the launches had involved ballistic missiles. However, the Pentagon said on May 9 that launches by North Korea that day consisted of multiple ballistic missiles that flew in excess of 300 km (185 miles).

During a visit to Japan on Monday, Trump alluded to Bolton’s views and said he disagreed.

“My people think it could have been a violation … I view it differently,” Trump said, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had perhaps wanted “to get attention.”

Trump stressed that there had been “no nuclear tests, no ballistic missiles going out, no long-range missiles going out” and added that one day there could be a deal with North Korea to end its nuclear program.

Asked whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed with Trump or Bolton, Ortagus said: “I don’t think it was lost on any of us that the launches were an attempt to send a message to the administration.”

She added that the United States wanted denuclearization talks with North Korea to continue. “That’s our focus here,” she said.

After two failed summits between Kim and Trump in the past year, North Korea test fired several rockets and missiles this month, including several guided missiles that experts said could be used to penetrate South Korean and U.S. defenses in the region.

The missiles flew on a flattened, lower-altitude trajectory, leading some officials in South Korea to question whether they should be categorized as “ballistic missiles” and therefore a violation of U.N. resolutions.

North Korea in a statement on Monday denounced Bolton as “more than ignorant” and said giving up missile tests would mean giving up the right to self-defense and that “whatever is launched is bound to fly drawing a ballistic trajectory.”

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

‘Cruising nicely’ on VBS: EFF’s Parties, Lies and Looted Money

By Pauli Van Wyk

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Dethroning the dollar — will China lead the charge?

Philip Saunders and Sahil Mahtani
3 mins ago
5 mins

Analysis

The Mabuza Dilemma: A puzzle wrapped into … something, anything

Stephen Grootes
6 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Lonmin Investors Back Sibanye Deal to Create Platinum Giant

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

It’s Opposite of `Ramaphoria’ as `Mabuza Effect’ Roils Rand

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Gordhan files review application, asks court to set aside Mkhwebane’s report

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudan opposition pushes ahead with two-day strike from Tuesday

Reuters 18 hours ago

NEWSFLASH

Malema: VBS allegations a plot to defend Pravin Gordhan
Greg Nicolson 9 hours ago
4 mins

Dogs learn how to control the strength of their bites as puppies. This is because biting too hard interrupts playtime.

ISS TODAY

What doesn’t break Boko Haram in Niger makes it stronger

ISS Today 8 hours ago
4 mins

INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

DStv: Fancy an opportunity in television?

Jacques Plaut
8 hours ago
5 mins

The OTHER Public Protector report

After The Gordhan Job, Mkhwebane absolves David Mabuza

Rebecca Davis
23 hours ago
4 mins

AFRICA: OP-ED

Tanzania is anything but ‘a beacon of democracy’

Phillip Van Niekerk
11 hours ago
8 mins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In defence of President John Magufuli: ‘Tanzania is a beacon of democracy’

Darius Mukiza
11 hours ago
10 mins