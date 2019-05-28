‘The Real Interior’ is a retelling of the life of interior designer Nthabi Taukobong, one of the first black and esteemed faces of interior design in Africa. The author leads us on her journey, unpacking how her work as an interior designer has influenced her inner interior – the self.

Inspired by a LinkedIn notification congratulating her on reaching a milestone – 21 years of interior designing – Nthabi Taukobong wrote a letter to herself detailing the twists and turns in her career, from the beginning to where she finds herself today. That 10-page letter would later form the basis of her 298-page autobiography.

“That letter was just to say forget the: ‘you should’ve had this office, you should’ve had this building, you should’ve had this car or so many people working for you.’ Just write what you went through, what you want to tell the little girl in you,” Taukobong told Daily Maverick.

And so, The Real Interior, published by Tracey McDonald Publishers in May 2019, was born.

Taukobong, 46, has been a connoisseur of interior design since childhood – from designing her first bedroom when her family moved to Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal after her tenth birthday – to heading the design of the opulent Blue Train in 1998.

She owes much of her success to her parents, who had to work two or more jobs to put her and her brother through the best schools. She recalls her parents’ efforts to enrol them in an all-white private school at a time when it was unlawful, and which often resulted in them being tucked in the boot of her parents’ car so they would not be spotted entering the white suburbs.

She counts as one of her business triumphs, the design of an office for President Cyril Ramaphosa during his days as a businessman. His brief was straightforward: “He wanted something simple, elegant and functional. No frills, he stated,” Taukobong writes.

She lauds her first job at a company that specialised in designing hotel interiors as “divinely guided”. After three years working as a junior designer she decided to venture out independently.

“They gave me a visual understanding of what the career looked like and obviously I was hungry for information,” Taukobong said.

In her book, Taukobong explains her decision to go out on her own: “I craved the freedom of my own time. I did not want to rush to work and be ever mindful of how long my lunch breaks were. I just wanted a moment to beat to my own drum.”

As she tells her story, Taukobong explains how she came to understand that interior designing was not just about reorganising furniture and spaces. Her first client experience as an independent designer, with a Ms Charnley, lead to her discovering the potency of her job.

She came to the realisation that the people she designed for entrusted her with their homes; they let her into their private spaces and placed all their dreams and prospects of a lovely home on her. She received these with pleasure.

“The personal relationships I needed to establish in my designing of residential interiors equated to more than just delivering furniture and handing over spec files. I needed to know Ms Charnley and her family as well as I could… And they in turn needed to know a bit about me to so that I could gain their trust to design their personal space. Their home,” she writes.

However, her career has not been without its challenges. In the early years after venturing out independently, Taukobong was accused by her previous boss of stealing designs and files from the company. A major challenge was an encounter with a character by the name of “Mr Crazy”; the loss of her retail business also stands out.

Mr Crazy was introduced to Taukobong as a business partner. She would be a 30% BEE partner to Mr Crazy in a Sun International interior design development deal. He did not receive the news well, feeling that Taukobong could not jump into a deal that he had worked hard for all his life in the name of black economic empowerment. Mr Crazy would later accept Taukobong as a partner because of her “hard work”.

As her interior design business was growing, Taukobong decided to expand into retail and open a showroom. HM International was born, but would not last for long. It collapsed after Taukobong used furniture paid for by a client for his home to decorate a showroom at an event in Hartbeesport Dam. The client visited the event, discovering that the furniture for which he had paid millions was being used at a public showroom.

This resulted in Taukobong checking herself into the hospital, suspecting that she would be struck by a heart attack or stroke at the realisation that she had lost everything in her bid to repay the billionaire client.

Taukobong says her career has taught her that “interior design is not furniture placement or fabrics. It’s helping people to be well from within – as within as without. My journey brought me back inside. I am in a position now where I can take this further, go deeper and be more spiritual. If you can redesign your inside, the outside world has no chance.” DM

The Real Interior will be launched on Thursday, 30 May at the Steyn City Equestrian Centre.

