Photo Essay

Presidential Inauguration: In Pictures

By Chanel Retief and Ayanda Mthethwa 25 May 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa walks with SANDF leaders to inspect the parade of soldiers on the pitch at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane during the presidential inaugeration.

Thousands of South Africans filled Loftus Stadium on Saturday for the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa. The festivities ranged from cultural performances by the Tshwane Gospel Choir and the SANDF’s marching band. The atmosphere throughout the day was that of excitement as many gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted the audience at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane during the presidential inauguration on 25 May 2016.
The presidential inauguration on Saturday in Tshwane was the first open to the public.
SANDF members marched on the pitch at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane during the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 May 2019.
Performers entertained the crowd at Loftus Stadium during the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa.
SANDF members marched on the pitch at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane during the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2019.
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks to the media before the presidential inauguration.
Members of the public arrived early to witness the first presidential inauguration opened to the public at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane.
An audience member at the presidential inauguration at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria salutes.
SANDF members marched on the pitch at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane during the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2019.
DA leader Mmusi Maimani poses for a photo at the presidential inauguration in Tshwane.
Planes fly over Loftus Stadium during the presidential inauguration.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe hold hands as they arrive at the presidential inauguration in Tshwane in May 2019.
Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

Ramaphosa shakes off Zuma’s spectre, sets the tone for a constitutionalist presidency

By Carien Du Plessis

Presidential Inauguration

‘The challenges we face are real, but they are not insurmountable’

Cyril Ramaphosa
9 hours ago
9 mins

Photo Essay

Presidential Inauguration: In Pictures

Chanel Retief and Ayanda Mthethwa
3 hours ago
2 mins

Zuma Charges

‘Zuma camp’ obtained Shaun Abrahams letter unlawfully – court hears

News24 24 MAY

Newsdeck

Old Mutual Suspends CEO Moyo Over `Breakdown in Trust’

Bloomberg 24 MAY

Newsdeck

Tearful Theresa May Says She Will Quit as Tory Leader on June 7

Bloomberg 24 MAY

Newsdeck

Cannes critics let rip at Kechiche’s three-hour twerk fest

Reuters 24 MAY

Presidential Inauguration

Straight-talking Ramaphosa promises action on corruption, inspires hope for a unified SA
Greg Nicolson 8 hours ago
4 mins

Britain's Scotland Yard is built atop the site of an unsolved crime scene.

BUILD-A-GOVERNMENT

How Cyril Ramaphosa is reshaping his Cabinet

Ferial Haffajee 24 MAY
5 mins

Newsflash

NPA investigative directorate out for architects of corruption

Greg Nicolson
24 MAY
3 mins

From our archives

Game Over for Abrahams, Moyane and Co: Documents prove Gordhan prosecution political

Marianne Thamm
27 OCT 2016
5 mins

Days of Zondo

State Capture judge seeks response from the Hawks over delays in Transnet bribe case

Jessica Bezuidenhout
24 MAY
3 mins

ZAPIRO

State vs Zuma

Zapiro
24 MAY