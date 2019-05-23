PODCAST

They Killed Dulcie — Episode 7: Impunity?

By Sound Africa and Open Secrets 23 May 2019

The final episode of They Killed Dulcie takes a critical look at what happened to the investigations of Dulcie September’s murder. So pervasive is the impunity for the economic crimes that sustained apartheid, that Dulcie September’s tenacious struggle for freedom was abruptly ended without redress. Why were victims like Dulcie forgotten, and why were the perpetrators allowed to go free?

Before her murder, Dulcie September was investigating the global networks that financed and armed the apartheid regime. So far,They Killed Dulcie has explored why she was assassinated and looked at the corporations, spies and arms dealers who may have had a hand in Dulcie’s murder.

 

As will be seen in the podcast, some of the same corporations Dulcie was investigating have continued to do business with the post-apartheid government. Why were Dulcie September’s comrades, today’s leaders, so eager to make friends of their old enemies? Dulcie, however, has been erased from South Africa’s history books, though not entirely from our memories. They Killed Dulcie but they could not erase her.

If you haven’t heard the earlier episodes of the podcast you can find them here.

They Killed Dulcie is made by Sound Africa and Open Secrets. They are supported by: The Claude Leon Foundation; Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa; Joffe Charitable Trust; Luminate; Open Society Foundations & Open Society Foundation for South Africa and Hindenburg Systems. DM

Gallery

