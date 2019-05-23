Newsdeck

Adam Catzavelos heading to court for k-word slur while in Greece

By News24 23 May 2019
Caption
A white and black student hold hands, 25 February 2016. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Adam Catzavelos, the man who caused an uproar in 2018 after a video emerged of him using the k-word while on holiday in Greece, is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court next week.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw said Catzavelos would appear on May 28.

Catzavelos was on holiday in Greece last year when he recorded a video of himself on a beach, making racist comments.

“Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth… You cannot beat this!” he said in the video.

Following his comments, the EFF laid a criminal charge of crimen injuria against Catzavelos, with the South African Human Rights Commission also saying they would investigate the matter.

News24 previously reported that, since the publishing of the video, the Catzavelos family business had taken a big knock, with many people ending their business relationship with St George’s Fine Foods.

Catzavelos was also fired from the family business.

While Catzavelos apologised for his comments, it was reported by City Press in 2018 that he had no intention of coming back to South Africa anytime soon. DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

THE ZUMA CHARGES

Everyone’s equal before the law, even Zuma – NPA

By Greg Nicolson

SOUTH AFRICA’S 6TH PARLIAMENT

Cyril Ramaphosa elected president while the ANC factional bombs detonate in full view

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

First Takedown

Zapiro
4 hours ago

Newsdeck

State demands conviction of 3 more ‘Krugersdorp killers’

News24 27 mins ago

Newsdeck

May Backtracks on Vote as Pressure to Go Mounts: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Phillip Dexter sends lawyer’s letter to Helen Zille over ‘callous, cruel personal attack’

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Modi promises inclusive India after stunning election win

Reuters 2 hours ago

ANALYSIS

The day Mabuza shocked the nation, releasing a torrent of questions into the political wilderness with precious few answers
Stephen Grootes 15 hours ago
7 mins

The movie Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is titled It’s Raining Falafel in Israel.

SA's 6th Parliament

Why David Mabuza did not take the oath – it’s the long game

Ferial Haffajee 22 MAY
3 mins

STREET TALK

Cannabis: The miracle herb? (Video)

Street Talk
1 hour ago
1 min

MANUEL CHANG AFFAIR

United States ‘greatly disappointed’ in SA decision to extradite former finance minister to Mozambique, not US

Peter Fabricius
16 hours ago
5 mins

OPEN LETTER

Civil society issues clarion call on MPs to distance themselves ‘from this shameful past’

Daily Maverick Readers
15 hours ago
4 mins

Africa

Zapu liberation war hero Dabengwa dies, aged 79

Peta Thornycroft
2 hours ago
1 min