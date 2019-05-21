Newsdeck

Rugby-First woman appointed to coach a South African national team

By Reuters 21 May 2019

CAPE TOWN, May 21 (Reuters) - Laurian Johannes will become the first woman to coach a national rugby team in South Africa following her appointment to take charge of the country’s Under-20 women’s side, South Africa Rugby said on Tuesday.

She will begin next month with two internationals against neighbouring Zimbabwe in Harare.

“This is a massive achievement for Laurian and for South African rugby, and we wish her luck in this significant role,” said SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux.

“The fact that Laurian played for the Springbok women’s team and participated in the 2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup before learning the ropes of coaching at Western Province makes this achievement even more meaningful.

“She has come through the ranks, and I hope she will inspire other former female players to enter into coaching and follow their dreams.”

The union announced two other former female internationals in team management roles with ex-captain Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe to be Springbok women’s team manager and Natasha Hofmeester the Under-20 women’s team manager. (Editing by Ed Osmond) DM

