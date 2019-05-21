Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and controversial former minister Malusi Gigaba will not be joining the rest of the ANC’s caucus when its members are sworn in as Members of Parliament on Wednesday.

“They have withdrawn their names from their list and all formalities have been undertaken accordingly,” ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe told News24.

The two resigned just hours after the ANC held its first caucus meeting on Tuesday, and a day after the ANC announced new presiding officers for the sixth Parliament.

The two who were present at the ANC’s special national executive committee on Monday were absent at the Tuesday morning caucus meeting, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule addressed the ANC, along with new chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Mbete, who had been largely criticised by opposition benches for not using her role as speaker to effectively hold former president Jacob Zuma to account, will be succeeded by Thandi Modise – the former National Council of Provinces chairperson. DM

