Cape Town - Erik van Rooyen was the best performing South African golfer at the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in New York.

Out of the eight South Africans who started the tournament, only three made the cut for the weekend.

Van Rooyen, who was making his PGA Championship debut, carded a three-over par 73 on Sunday to finish at 1-over for the tournament.

He finished tied for eighth, nine shots behind eventual champion Brooks Koepka, who defended his title.

The 29-year-old banked a cool $ 264 395 (R3.8 million) for his four-day efforts.

Van Rooyen also broke into the Top 100 in the latest world rankings by moving up 17 places to 89th.

Meanwhile, Justin Harding posted a 2-over 72 in his final round to finish T54 on 9-over for the tournament and banked $22 850 (R330 000).

SA’s top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen had a final round to forget as he posted a 9-over 79 to finish tied for 60th at 10-over. Oosthuizen took home $21 300 (R305 000).

Branden Grace , Dylan Frittelli , Shaun Norris , Brandon Stone and Richard Sterne were the five South Africans who failed to make the weekend.

Scores after Sunday’s final round of the 101st PGA Championship at par-70 Bethpage Black:

272 – Brooks Koepka (USA) 63-65-70-74

274 – Dustin Johnson (USA) 69-67-69-69

278 – Jordan Spieth (USA) 69-66-72-71, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 69-70-68-71, Matt Wallace (ENG) 69-67-70-72

279 – Luke List (USA) 68-68-69-74

280 – Kang Sung (KOR) 68-70-70-72

281 – Gary Woodland (USA) 70-70-73-68, Matt Kuchar (USA) 70-70-72-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-71-69-69, Shane Lowry (IRL) 75-69-68-69, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 70-68-70-73 , Adam Scott (AUS) 71-64-72-74

282 – Chez Reavie (USA) 68-71-71-72, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 70-68-67-77

283 – Brandt Snedeker (USA) 74-67-73-69, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 68-71-75-69, Abraham Ancer (MEX) 73-70-69-71, Lucas Glover (USA) 72-69-69-73, Lucas Bjerregaard (DEN) 71-69-70-73, Xander Schauffele (USA) 70-69-68-76, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 70-68-68-77

284 – Thomas Pieters (BEL) 74-70-71-69, Jason Kokrak (USA) 73-70-71-70, Billy Horschel (USA) 70-72-71-71, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 76-67-70-71, Jason Day (AUS) 69-74-69-72, Jimmy Walker (USA) 70-70-71-73

285 – Paul Casey (ENG) 70-71-75-69, Graeme McDowell (NIR) 70-72-73-70, Keegan Bradley (USA) 70-70-73-72, Webb Simpson (USA) 72-69-72-72, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 72-70-70-73, Justin Rose (ENG) 70-67-73-75, Sam Burns (USA) 70-72-69-74

286 – Beau Hossler (USA) 72-69-77-68, Li Haotong (CHN) 73-69-70-74, Danny Lee (NZL) 64-74-71-77, Rickie Fowler (USA) 69-69-71-77, Harold Varner (USA) 71-67-67-81

287 – Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 75-65-76-71, Charles Howell (USA) 72-67-73-75, Aaron Wise (USA) 70-71-71-75, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 76-68-68-75, Adam Long (USA) 73-70-69-75, Scott Piercy (USA) 72-67-72-76, Danny Willett (ENG) 71-70-69-77

288 – Henrik Stenson (SWE) 74-68-75-71, Kelly Kraft (USA) 71-65-78-74, Bronson Burgoon (USA) 73-66-74-75, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 72-68-73-75, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 71-69-72-76, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 67-71-72-78

289 – Charley Hoffman (USA) 73-69-75-72, Justin Harding (RSA) 74-70-73-72 , Cameron Champ (USA) 72-71-73-73, Alex Noren (SWE) 73-69-74-73, J.J. Spaun (USA) 72-72-70-75, Zach Johnson (USA) 71-69-73-76

290 – Ross Fisher (ENG) 74-67-77-72, Rob Labritz (USA) 75-69-74-72, J.T. Poston (USA) 77-67-71-75, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 70-68-73-79

291 – Max Homa (USA) 70-71-79-71, Joost Luiten (NED) 72-72-77-70, Corey Conners (CAN) 72-72-76-71, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 74-68-77-72, Cameron Smith (AUS) 73-70-74-74, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 73-70-71-77, Tony Finau (USA) 70-73-69-79

292 – David Lipsky (USA) 70-74-77-71, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) 75-69-74-74, Lucas Herbert (AUS) 74-70-73-75, Phil Mickelson (USA) 69-71-76-76, Daniel Berger (USA) 70-66-78-78, Joel Dahmen (USA) 70-72-71-79

293 – Kevin Tway (USA) 73-70-76-74

294 – Andrew Putnam (USA) 74-70-75-75, Pat Perez (USA) 68-73-76-77

295 – Rich Beem (USA) 75-69-82-69, Ryan Vermeer (USA) 70-74-72-79

299 – Marty Jertson (USA) 72-69-79-79

