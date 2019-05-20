Business Maverick

Mon, May 20: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 20 May 2019
Caption
People work on machines in Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, 28 May 2018. Guiyang Foxconn factory produced 16 million smartphones for Nokia and Huawei in 2017 and hope to reach 30 million in 2018. Foxconn Technology Group is a multinational electronics contract manufacturing company headquartered in Taiwan. Since set up in 1974 by Terry Gou, it nowadays employs more than one million poepl in its main production base China. The company produces smartphones, tablet computers and television sets for clients from around the world. EPA-EFE/Aleksandar Plavevski

Modi set to win India election, back to business after Australia’s surprise vote, and simmering trade tensions focus for markets. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

India’s Modi Set for Return 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to triumph in India’s general elections and may even win an outright majority. Exit polls released Sunday night show his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will win between 267 and 350 seats in India’s 543-seat parliament, likely well above the 272-seat majority mark. He will be returning to power at a time when the world’s fastest-growing major economy is facing a jobs crisis and a struggling rural sector. The focus now turns to whether Modi can kick-start consumer spending, alleviate farm distress and create employment opportunities, said Ajay Bodke, the chief executive officer of portfolio management services at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

Australia’s Election ShockAustralia’s centre-right government is getting straight back to business after its surprise election victory, pledging to pass signature tax cuts to shore up a slowing economy. Just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed the biggest come-from-behind win in decades, his Liberal-National coalition said it aimed to deliver tax relief for about half of Australia’s 25 million people when parliament reconvenes, perhaps as soon as next month. The Australian dollar jumped as much as 1%.

Market OpenAsian equity futures were narrowly mixed after U.S. stocks closed lower Friday, marking the second week of declines on the back of China trade pessimism. Treasury yields were little changed and oil fell Friday. The New Zealand and Australian dollars were higher Monday. Coming up this week, the FOMC releases minutes from its latest meeting and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a financial markets gathering. The Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes from its latest meeting on Tuesday, the same day Governor Philip Lowe speaks, amid increasing anticipation of an interest-rate cut. The European Central Bank also publishes the account of its April meeting. There’s a slew of U.S. data, including home sales and manufacturing. Japan has GDP, trade and CPI.

More Headwinds for China’s Battered YuanChina’s yuan, already battered by the U.S. trade dispute, will soon have a catalyst for further depreciation. Offshore-listed Chinese companies will sell the yuan to buy foreign currencies and fund their $18.8 billion dividend bill due from June to August, according to Bloomberg calculations. While that’s less than last year’s $19.6 billion, the payments come at a sensitive time: the yuan is at its weakest this year and speculation is mounting it will fall to 7 per dollar, regarded as a key psychological level.

Trump’s Iran WarningPresident Donald Trump warned Iran not to threaten the U.S. or it will face ruinous consequences, as tensions mount between Washington and Tehran. The U.S. hastened the deployment of an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf and withdrew some diplomatic personnel from Iraq in recent weeks after saying intelligence showed a growing threat toward U.S. forces or commercial shipping by Iran or its proxy forces in the Mideast. Both sides said they are not looking for a confrontation.

This is what’s caught our eye over the last 24 hours.

Japan banks still struggle overseas.  Stock winners and losers from Australia’s election. China says it has ample tools to deal with FX moves.  Singapore dollar slipping amid the trade war.  How much U.S. pork is going to China.  U.K. Labour closer to backing second Brexit referendum.  What’s next for HBO as “Game of Thrones” era ends.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The rand is going digital – and the Reserve Bank is open for suggestions

By Ruan Jooste

OPINIONISTA

US-China trade row: SA should hold course on agriculture exports

Wandile Sihlobo
22 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Best property investment is far from home

Ruan Jooste
23 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Modi Poised to Storm Back to Power in India, Exit Polls Show

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Huawei Ban Ripples Across Industry as Supplies Halted

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Van Rooyen SA’s best at PGA Championship

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudanese military and opposition resume talks after street violence

Reuters 18 hours ago

Business Maverick

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist – source
Reuters 17 hours ago
3 mins

The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.

Business Maverick

Mon, May 20: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 20 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Excellent value offshore despite slowing growth

Michael Moyle
22 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

The Trade war has sunk emerging markets. There’s more to come.

Bloomberg
20 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

OPEC to keep oil supply constrained all year

Bloomberg
21 hours ago
4 mins

DEEP SEA MINING

South Africa eyes sunken mineral treasures

Peter Fabricius
17 MAY
5 mins