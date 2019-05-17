Newsdeck

Proteas: Massive pay day awaits CWC 2019 winner

By News24 17 May 2019

Cape Town - The winning country at this year's Cricket World Cup will receive a staggering $4 million - around R57.2 million - for triumphing in the tournament to be held in England and Wales.

The total prize pot of $10 million (R142.9 million) will see the runners-up assured of $2 million (R28.6 million) and the losing semi-finalists $800 000 (R11.4 million) each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues from Thursday, May 30.

According to the ICC, this is the highest prize fund to date.

There is also prize money up for grabs for each of the 45 league matches, with sides pocketing $40 000 (around R571 000) every time they secure victory in their nine group stage matches.

The six sides that do not progress out of the league phase will earn $100 000 each (around R1.42 million).

The Proteas will play the May 30 tournament opener when they take on hosts and favourites England.

DM

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

Zuma case: Resist desire to ‘lynch someone we hate’

By Greg Nicolson

Maverick Life – Film

Women honoured at Cannes, as gender parity drive draws scrutiny

Reuters
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSFLASH: EDUCATION

A flurry of activity after Gauteng’s online school application system finally goes live

Yanga Sibembe
7 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Trump tells ex-White House counsel McGahn not to appear before Congress

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

‘Game of Thrones’ scores record TV audience, leaves fans sad, mad

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Modi Poised to Storm Back to Power in India, Exit Polls Show

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Huawei Ban Ripples Across Industry as Supplies Halted

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

OP-ED

Cyril Ramaphosa’s choices, constraints and the question of trust
Raymond Suttner 9 hours ago
9 mins

The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.

ANALYSIS

Speculation about Cabinet posts obscures SA’s Achilles Heel — Eskom, which has just received another R12.5bn

Marianne Merten 23 hours ago
8 mins

GROUNDUP

‘Everything that I worked hard for is burnt to ashes’

GroundUp
11 hours ago
2 mins

ANALYSIS

End of the road for the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party? And what future for Numsa?

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
7 mins

RIGHT OF REPLY

Response to Jeremy Cronin on the Question of Opportunism

Ronnie Kasrils
22 hours ago
11 mins

ISS TODAY

Malawi’s election is impossible to call

ISS Today
11 hours ago
4 mins