Business Maverick

Friday May 17: Blunders – Vestact TV

By Paul Theron 17 May 2019

This week: Durban hero scams KFC; Notre Dame to get rooftop swimming pool; Journalist's cell number given out as Facebook Support contact; and Omar Al-Bashir stars in advertisement for Toyota Landcruiser.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The rand is going digital – and the Reserve Bank is open for suggestions

By Ruan Jooste

OPINIONISTA

US-China trade row: SA should hold course on agriculture exports

Wandile Sihlobo
19 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Best property investment is far from home

Ruan Jooste
20 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Modi Poised to Storm Back to Power in India, Exit Polls Show

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Huawei Ban Ripples Across Industry as Supplies Halted

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Van Rooyen SA’s best at PGA Championship

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudanese military and opposition resume talks after street violence

Reuters 16 hours ago

Business Maverick

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist – source
Reuters 15 hours ago
3 mins

The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.

Business Maverick

Mon, May 20: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg 18 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Excellent value offshore despite slowing growth

Michael Moyle
20 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

The Trade war has sunk emerging markets. There’s more to come.

Bloomberg
18 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

OPEC to keep oil supply constrained all year

Bloomberg
19 hours ago
4 mins

DEEP SEA MINING

South Africa eyes sunken mineral treasures

Peter Fabricius
17 MAY
5 mins