Rajesh "Tony" Gupta with daughter Shubhangi Singhala marrying Chetan Jain Screenshot/Youtube Isha films Video title: Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi | Big Fat Indian wedding in Emirates Palace

A YouTube video reveals the extravagance of the self-exiled Gupta family’s latest wedding, in the United Arab Emirates.

A YouTube clip rivalling a high-end Bollywood music video gives a first peek into the lavish five-day Gupta wedding staged in February at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace, one of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

AmaBhungane earlier revealed details of the event, estimated to cost R100-million.

The wedding was slated as a double feature, with Rajesh “Tony” Gupta’s daughter Shubhangi Singhala marrying Chetan Jain and Atul Gupta’s son Srikant Singhala tying the knot with Akhya Bansal. The YouTube clip features only Shubangi and Chetan’s nuptials.

New Delhi-based Isha Films produced the four-minute “teaser” video, titled: Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi | Big Fat Indian wedding in Emirates Palace.

Describing the nuptials, the company says on its YouTube page: “Isha Films reaches the magnificent Abu Dhabi with Chetan & Shubhangi… Come witness the grandeur with us as the beautiful couple takes vows for an everlasting bond with the union of two families, graced by some of the well-known faces of the industry!”

Indeed, the video shows opulent decorations and flower arrangements, exquisite Indian couture and jewellery, pyrotechnics, a multitude of live-music and dance acts, and the requisite Rolls Royce arrival.

Watch the video:

A beaming Tony Gupta features several times – without apparently a care despite being at the centre of State Capture allegations in South Africa. DM

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, an independent non-profit, produced this story. Like it? Be an amaB Supporte to help us do more. Sign up for our newsletter and WhatsApp alerts to get more

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

amaBhungane Follow Save More