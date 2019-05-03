Business Maverick

Tesla Manager Sees Risk of Battery-Minerals Shortage in Future

By Bloomberg 3 May 2019
Caption
Lithium ore falls from a chute onto a stockpile at a Talison Lithium Ltd. facility, a joint venture between Tianqi Lithium Corp. and Albemarle Corp., in Greenbushes, Australia.

Booming demand for electric vehicles and insufficient investment in mines could result in a global shortage of minerals needed to manufacture rechargeable batteries in a few years’ time, a Tesla Inc. representative told U.S. officials and mining executives in a meeting in Washington.

Prices for some of the minerals, which include graphite, cobalt, lithium and nickel, could increase as a result of the high demand and the limited supply, Tesla global supply manager of battery metals Sarah Maryssael said in a closed-door presentation Thursday confirmed by the company. Investment is important to ensure there is sufficient supply for the industry to grow, she said.

Funding for projects to mine these minerals in certain countries has been challenging in the past, Maryssael said at the presentation. But the industry is now able to source battery minerals responsibly through partnerships with producers in countries such as Chile, Australia and Canada. Reuters reported her comments earlier.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia are expected to introduce a bill this month designed to streamline the permitting process needed to mine so-called critical materials in the U.S., Sam Runyon, a Manchin spokeswoman, said in an email.

About half of the world’s electric vehicles are sold in China, and most components of the rechargeable batteries are manufactured there. The Asian nation controls about two-thirds of that industry, with Bloomberg NEF forecasting it could grow to about 73 percent by 2021. The U.S. controls only about 13 percent of the global lithium cell production capacity, with no growth expected, according to BNEF.

See this for more on production of battery materials

Concentration of most of the supply chain in China was presented as a national security issue by some speakers at the event in Washington, according to three people who attended and who asked not to be identified because the meeting was private. Presenters included Robbie Diamond, President of Securing America’s Future Energy, executives from U.S.-based lithium producers Albemarle Corp. and Livent Corp. and from junior lithium miners Pioneer Resources Ltd. and Standard Lithium Ltd.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The Shoprite/Wiese deal: Is there a plan B?

By Tim Cohen

OP-ED

Big agro-business still dominates farming while small producers wilt on the vine

Stephen Greenberg
4 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Factory gate prices for mining products are buoyant, but don’t expect production to leap soon

Ed Stoddard
4 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Cholera outbreak declared in cyclone-hit northern Mozambique

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook Bans Jones, Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Transnet appoints new acting CEO

News24 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

KZN, North West identified as high risk provinces ahead of May 8 polls

News24 15 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

An election in a time of economic decline
Nazmeera Moola 02 MAY
3 mins

Odds are good that you were not the fastest swimmer. An egg's outer layer often requires several sperms to wear it out. In all likelihood you were the result of one of the slower, lazier swimmers in the race.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The Green, Green Grass of Home is becoming a sustainable investment proposition

Ruan Jooste 4 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

BMW X5 xDrive30d Off-Road: Luxury off the beaten track

Deon Schoeman
3 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARS pencils in an extra R10bn in tobacco excise revenue after clamping down on illicit industry

Tim Cohen
01 MAY
3 mins

Business Maverick

Thursday May 2: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick ANALYSIS

The economics of low voter turnouts

Sharon Wood
01 MAY
4 mins