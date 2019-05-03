FLOOD PHOTO ESSAY

KZN mourns 71 flood victims during provincial prayer

By Aisha Abdool Karim 3 May 2019
Caption
The provincial prayer service in Durban for those who had died during the KwaZulu-Natal floods became emotional as the name of each victim was read out. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)

On Tuesday, 30 April 2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa declared seven days of mourning from 1-7 May and ordered flags to fly at half-mast in honour of those who died in natural disasters across KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal, which has been declared a disaster area, observed a provincial day of mourning on Thursday.

At least 1,000 people gathered Curries Fountain in Durban for the provincial prayer and farewell service for the 71 people who died in storms and floods last week.

eThekwini was one of the areas worst affected with more than 1,400 people displaced due to storm damage. It is estimated that the cost of the damage in the province is R1.1-bn. 

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial prayer at Curries Fountain Sports Development Centre in Berea, Durban, was opened by the police marching band on 2 May 2019. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
Officers lowered the South African flag to half-mast at the provincial prayer, as ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in honour of the 71 people who died in natural disasters in KwaZulu-Natal last week. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
The KwaZulu-Natal government, which hosted the provincial prayer on 2 May 2019, requested that those attending did not wear a political uniform. While no officials arrived in party political colours, several civil society members in attendance wore ANC-emblazoned outfits. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
Government representatives at the service offered condolences to bereaved families. Representatives included Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cogta Minister Zweli Mkhize, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu and KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lights candles for each person who died during the KwaZulu-Natal floods on 22 April 2019. Alongside her are family members of those who died. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
The government provided transport for relatives of those who died during the floods to attend the farewell service and provincial prayer for their loved ones. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
Family members began to file on to the sports ground at Curries Fountain Sports Development Centre as the name of each person who died during the KwaZulu-Natal floods was read aloud. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
The provincial prayer in Durban for those killed during the KwaZulu-Natal floods became emotional as the name of each person who died was read out. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)
