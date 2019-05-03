File photo: A mine worker is seen underground in South Deep mine outside Johannesburg

There has been a bright spot in the inflation data recently. The mining component of the Producer Price Index in March accelerated sharply to 20.2% year on year from 10.6% in February. This is not to be confused with costs to the industry. Rather, it refers to the price of mining products at the mine gate or the price the industry receives for its product. This unsurprisingly is linked to commodity prices, which have been on the upswing. The unfortunate thing is that because of wider structural issues, there is generally a lag of up to 18 months between price changes and rising or falling production.

For all of its challenges, much of South Africa’s mining industry has recently been becoming more profitable. There have been costs involved, including the closure of underperforming shafts and job losses. But the sector has been doing relatively well.

One number that speaks to this was the Producer Price Index (PPI) number for mining for March 2019, which showed that prices at the mine gate rose 20.2% year on year from 10.6% in February. It was last in this region about three years ago before slowing sharply, briefly into negative territory.

Meanwhile, input costs remain relatively subdued. The Minerals Council South Africa has designed its own index to measure these costs, which exclude labour and which has been peer-reviewed by Statistics South Africa.

Henk Langenhoven, the chief economist at the Minerals Council, told Daily Maverick that these costs are currently running at around 6% to 7%. The latest Eskom power hikes have not been factored in yet, so that could change. The bottom line is that the price of products sold at the mine gate is rising much faster than the costs incurred by the industry to produce those products in the first place. Some of this is bound to flow to the bottom line of miners.

There is an unsurprising correlation between the mine PPI and commodity prices. But this does not immediately translate into increased production.

“Production trends tend to lag behind changes in commodity prices by around 12 to 18 months. Due to structural constraints — such as policy uncertainty, increasing input costs in general, above-inflation electricity price increases and unreliability of supply, as well as other issues such as industrial action — mining companies are hampered in their ability to respond quickly when commodity prices improve or decline,” Langenhoven said.

This is another example of how structural policy and economic issues prevent industries in South Africa from realising their full potential.

If mining production could nimbly scale up to take advantage of this situation, the benefits would not just flow to mining boardrooms and investors. They would feed into economic growth, employment (production increases could lead to hiring instead of lay-offs), tax collection, the current account and other areas.

By the time production catches up, mining PPI and commodity prices could be cooling off again. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Ed Stoddard Follow Save More