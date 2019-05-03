It’s hard to think of BMW’s X5 as a real off-roader. It’s luxuriously appointed, technologically advanced, and city-slicker handsome. But spend a little extra, and you can take this luxury SUV to places few of its rivals would dare to enter. Does your typical X5 owner really want to, though?

The BMW X5 is the original X-model: A sports utility vehicle that placed a greater emphasis on dynamics than on the utility part of the SUV formula when it arrived two decades ago.

It pioneered a BMW X-model family that now extends from the X1 and X2 all the way to the big-daddy X7 (due for launch in SA later this month). Back then, who would have believed just how big a slice of the BMW model pie these X-models now represent?

A lot has changed in 20 years, and this fourth-generation X5 is arguably the most sophisticated and technologically advanced to date. If anything, it’s a telling example of just how far the SUV formula has evolved.

That evolution has been driven by customers increasingly eschewing traditional posh sedans for equally posh SUVs. Attracted by the latter’s tall stance and perceived versatility, they still expect the comfort, luxury and dynamic prowess at the core of the BMW brand’s reputation.

For that reason, this latest X5 (like its rivals from Mercedes-Benz and Audi) is a luxury machine first and foremost. It also bristles with technological sophistication. And even the baseline model is no slouch in the performance department.

The design is unmistakably BMW X5, but even so, it’s hard to believe how much bigger and more imposing it’s become compared to the chunky original. Even compared to its direct predecessor, the X5’s presence is imposing.

Not surprising then that it’s grown in every dimension. It is longer, wider and taller, while there’s an extended wheelbase to go with that growth spurt as well.

But the newcomer carries its presence with sporty aplomb. The design is more evolution than revolution, but bolder at the front, and more streamlined in overall terms.

BMW’s current fascination with big grilles (wait until you see the new X7 and the facelifted 7-Series later this year) is also reflected in this latest X5’s frontal appearance. It’s dominated by those trademark kidneys, which are bigger and reach down deeper.

They look even larger next to the slim, flared headlight clusters, while hungry air intakes add further visual aggression. Smooth flanks, subtly blistered wheel arches, a slim D-pillar and short overhangs focus attention on a shape that’s streamlined and athletic, despite its size.

Overt scuff plates (more cosmetic than functional) and neatly integrated roof rails, together with the X5’s raised stance, serve as a reminder that this BMW plays in the premium SUV space.

My X5 xDrive30d M-Sport test unit was fitted with BMW’s optional off-road pack, which adds R59,250 to the asking price. However, I’d imagine most X5 buyers will opt for the M-Sport package, or stick to the standard xLine version.

The images accompanying these words, by the way, feature a mix of executions, most of which are M-Sport based.

The Off-Road pack can be added to either M-Sport or xLine models, and replaces those just-for-show scuff plates with the real McCoy in steel, together with comprehensive underbody protection.

It also swops the standard model’s rather tasty 21 or 22-inch wheels with slightly narrower, black-finished 20-inchers. Perhaps most importantly, the road-biased rubber makes way for much more aggressively treaded General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres.

Less obvious is the standard fitment of adaptive air suspension and BMW’s M-Sport diff, as well as four additional, off-road specific driving modes: xSand, xGravel, xRock and xSnow. What it doesn’t get, however, is a low-range transfer case.

Inside, the Off-Road model’s infotainment system gains the added functionality of xView, which displays transverse and longitudinal tilt angle, the air suspension and axle status and the selected off-road driving mode.

The rest of the interior is pure, new-gen X5 — and it is a lavishly appointed space that focuses very much on the well-being and comfort of those that occupy it. The rise in size has also allowed an airier cabin that feels generous from any seating position.

BMW’s cockpits have always mixed sport and comfort well, and the new X5 is no different, thanks to form-hugging seating in crafted leather, a mix of metallic and gloss black detailing and a long list of luxury features in line with its pricing.

The latest iDrive interface, complete with generous full-colour screen, makes access to the BMW’s extensive infotainment and control system a breeze. It includes gesture and voice control, but retains the intuitive iDrive controller and handwriting recognition for data input.

A highlight is the brand new all-digital instrument cluster, which is configurable and provides a clear, concise and easy-to-understand overview of the X5’s status on the move. You’ll see the same display in other new-gen BMW models.

The X5 offers a choice of two drivetrains, of which the straight-six 3.0-litre turbodiesel tested here is likely to be the overwhelming favourite. With 195kW and 620Nm on tap, you’re never going to run out of grunt, even with a full load of passengers and luggage on board.

However, for those who can never have enough horses under the bonnet, the flagship X5 M50d, with is four turbochargers, produces 294kW and 760Nm…

The xDrive30d zips from rest to 100 clicks in well under 7sec, overtakes with all the zest of a steam train, and will sit at the legal limit and beyond with effortless ease all day long. It’s got plenty of oomph around town, but you do become aware of the X5’s sheer size in shopping mall parking lots.

Hit the open road and the X5 really starts to shine, though — and with the Off-Road pack fitted, this becomes a luxury SUV that will tackle routes less travelled with confidence.

Those Grabber AT3 tyres are the business when tar makes way for gravel, sand or mud, with plenty of sidewall strength to prevent punctures, and a tread pattern designed to address clogging.

The off-road modes ensure the X5 is set up perfectly for the prevailing conditions, and the air suspension delivers extra clearance when needed. Make no mistake: This is no bundu basher — without low-range gearing, the really rough stuff remains out of bounds.

That said, drivers with the experience and skill to exploit the X5’s all-terrain potential will be able to negotiate terrain usually out of bounds for any city-slicker 4×4. The combination of off-road rubber and electronic traction control delivers surprising grip, and all that xDrive tech actually works in practice.

Does it compromise the X5’s on-road strengths, though? Admittedly, the more aggressive tyres are noisier on tar than road-specific rubber. And at high speeds, there’s a little more lateral movement, which affects steering precision.

I’d wager that the standard X5 M-Sport would feel mildly more settled when hammering it through a mountain pass and might brake a little more positively from high speeds — but you’re talking on-the-limit driving that very few X5s will be subjected to.

Frankly, I’d happily live with those small dynamic compromises for the sake of being able to negotiate gravel roads, rocky tracks and sandy trails with confidence.

Whether the traditional X5 market agrees, remains to be seen. It will be interesting just how many Off-Road package-equipped X5s BMW manages to sell in SA, or whether the X5 will remain a king of the urban jungle.

Either way, this latest X5 is accomplished in every respect. After four generations, you’d expect BMW to get it right — and it has.

PROS

Hugely accomplished in every way. Off-road pack significantly extends all-terrain usability.

CONS

Ticking those options boxes is a pricey affair. DM

VITAL STATS

BMW X5 xDrive30d Off-Road Engine In-line six cylinder, 2,993cc, turbodiesel Power 195kW @ 4,000rpm Torque 620Nm @ 2,000 — 2,500rpm Power-to-weight ratio 92.42 kW/ton Gearbox Eight-speed Steptronic auto, AWD Wheels/tyres (front/rear) 20-inch alloy, 275/45 R20 tyres (off-road package) 0-100 km/h 6.5sec Top speed 230km/h Fuel tank capacity 80 litres Fuel consumption (claimed/tested) 7.2 /9.9 litres/100km Operating range (claimed/tested) 1,110/ 808km CO 2 emissions 184g/km Warranty Two years, unlimited distance Service/maintenance plan 5-year/100,000km full maintenance plan Retail price / as tested R1,194,296 / R1,522,646

