STREET TALK

The Death Cafe (Video)

By Street Talk 2 May 2019

A cafe where people come to talk about death — a topic taboo in most of our cultures. The conversation is far from morbid and the vibe is curiously cathartic. Karen Dudley, restaurant owner, foodie and author: “I don’t want people to be burdened by my death. I just want them to say ‘We loved her... she was amazing!’ ”

 

This film was produced by:

Street Talk, a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us on www.streettalktv.com.DM

Gallery

