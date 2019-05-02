Business Maverick

Strong ANC Win Would Boost S. African Asset Prices, Goldman Says

By Bloomberg 2 May 2019
Caption
(FILE) - A file photo dated 19 January 2011 showing a sign at the Goldman Sachs both on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the Opening Bell in New York, New York, USA. Goldman Sachs released better than expected 1st quarter 2018 results on 17 April 2018, saying their revenues climbed to 10.04 billion USD, while net earnings stood at 2.83 billion USD. Net revenues for the first quarter were highest in three years. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A strong win for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress in next week’s election would trigger a rally in asset prices, according to Colin Coleman, head of sub-Saharan Africa at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

 Colin Coleman, head of sub-Saharan Africa at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is hoping for a big win for the ANC.

“We need to get out of this election a strong mandate for structural reforms,” Coleman said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. Support of 60 percent would give Ramaphosa the “political space to implement his modernisation agenda, including trying to effectively get the state-owned enterprises and a raft of economic reforms firmly in place.”

With South Africans scheduled to vote on May 8, opinion polls are suggesting the ruling ANC will win enough votes to remain in power. The margin of victory, however, is key to determining if Ramaphosa is able to deliver on pledges to revive flagging economic growth, bring rampant corruption under control and address a 27 percent unemployment rate.

Estimates of support for the ANC range from 51 percent to 61 percent, with the opposition Democratic Alliance garnering between 19 percent and 24 percent, according to surveys by polling firms and research institutes. Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters, currently the third-largest party, is seeing support of 11 percent to 14 percent, the polls show.

Were the ANC to reach the 60 percent-mark, “then the market will be very bullish,” Coleman said. Anything below that level would limit Ramaphosa’s ability to make the changes he wants, he said.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARS pencils in an extra R10bn in tobacco excise revenue after clamping down on illicit industry

By Tim Cohen

Business Maverick ANALYSIS

The economics of low voter turnouts

Sharon Wood
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

An election should not cause SA to pause on investment decisions

Mikael Samuelsson
9 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. House panel will hold May 15 hearing on grounded Boeing 737 MAX

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Afraid to Touch Guaido, Maduro Plays Waiting Game in Caracas

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Fired UK defence minister Williamson denies Huawei leak

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Barr Deflects as Democrats Say He Misled on Mueller Summary

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trusts under BEE scrutiny in yet another dramatic policy shift
Ed Stoddard 9 hours ago
4 mins

Citizens of Singapore are organ donors by default. You have to opt out to not donate and if you choose so you will have a lower priority should you require a donor.

MOTORING

Audi Q8: Setting a new course

Deon Schoeman 8 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Hotel industry captures the state and targets competitors

Ivo Vegter
9 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Turning up the heat: Time to campaign for a liveable future

Nicole Loser
9 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Sinking In

Zapiro
17 hours ago

Business Maverick

Tuesday, April 30: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
30 APR
2 mins