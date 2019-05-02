Newsdeck

Cholera outbreak declared in cyclone-hit northern Mozambique

By Reuters 2 May 2019
Caption
A handout photo made available by the NASA shows a Terra/MODIS satellite image of cyclone Kenneth as it approaches Mozambique, 25 April 2019. Cyclone Kenneth is expected to make landfall in eastern Africa on 25 April evening. EPA-EFE/NASA WORLDVIEW / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

JOHANNESBURG, May 2 (Reuters) - Officials declared a cholera outbreak in northern Mozambique on Thursday, a week after cyclone winds, floods and heavy rains hit the area.

Cyclone Kenneth crashed into the province of Cabo Delgado on Thursday last week, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280 kph (174 mph) and killing at least 41 people.

Fourteen cases of cholera have been detected, 11 of which are in the port town of Pemba and three in the district of Mecufi, the provincial health director, Anastacia Lidimba, told local television station STV.

Kenneth struck while Mozambique was still struggling to deal with the impact of Cyclone Idai, which hammered the country’s central region just six weeks earlier.

Idai destroyed the port city of Beira and caused devastating floods and leaving health officials and international aid agencies battling cholera. The cyclone killed more 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The World Health Organization said earlier at least 188,676 people were in need of health assistance or were at risk of disease with 17 health facilities damaged and the number expected to increase as inaccessible areas open up.

This is the first time on record that two powerful storms had hit the southern African country in such a short space of time wrecking homes, flattening villages and destroying crops.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Writing Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams) DM

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Newsflash

Pieter-Louis Myburgh sued for R10m in ‘Gangster State’ defamation suit

By Tessa Knight

2019 Elections

The Disappeared – more than 15 million eligible voters will not vote on SA’s future

Ferial Haffajee
23 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

An election in a time of economic decline

Nazmeera Moola
19 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Cholera outbreak declared in cyclone-hit northern Mozambique

Reuters 2 mins ago

Newsdeck

Facebook Bans Jones, Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures

Bloomberg 57 mins ago

Newsdeck

Transnet appoints new acting CEO

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

KZN, North West identified as high risk provinces ahead of May 8 polls

News24 9 hours ago

2019 ELECTIONS

IEC ready for 8 May as votes from abroad trickle in
Greg Nicolson 4 hours ago
3 mins

Citizens of Singapore are organ donors by default. You have to opt out to not donate and if you choose so you will have a lower priority should you require a donor.

NEWSFLASH

KwaZulu-Natal and North West flagged as high-risk areas ahead of 8 May elections

Ayanda Mthethwa 9 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARS pencils in an extra R10bn in tobacco excise revenue after clamping down on illicit industry

Tim Cohen
23 hours ago
3 mins

STREET TALK

The Death Cafe (Video)

Street Talk
4 hours ago
1 min

ISS TODAY

Félix Tshisekedi walks a political tightrope

ISS Today
4 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Life – Books

Daily Maverick Best Sellers List

Daily Maverick
11 hours ago
3 mins