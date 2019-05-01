Podcast

They Killed Dulcie — Episode 6: Woman in Exile

By Sound Africa and Open Secrets 1 May 2019

Dulcie September’s life was shaped by her struggle against injustice. As a freedom fighter, she boldly confronted gender-based discrimination, even among her allies.


In this episode we take a deeper look at the discrimination Dulcie September faced, and reflect on the experiences of women in the struggle for South Africa’s freedom. We hear from writers, thinkers and fighters.

Dulcie September’s role in the struggle has been erased by many. The same can be said of the apartheid-supporting Belgian businessman, banker and politician André Vlerick. He was at the centre of the arms money machine – yet his legacy is still celebrated today. We walk the streets in Belgium and ask, why?

If you haven’t heard the first five episodes of the podcast you can find them here. DM

They Killed Dulcie is made by Sound Africa and Open Secrets. They are supported by: The Claude Leon Foundation; Heinrich Böll Stiftung Southern Africa; Joffe Charitable Trust; Luminate; Open Society Foundations & Open Society Foundation for South Africa and Hindenburg Systems.

