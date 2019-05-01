Veteran journalist Benjamin Pogrund January 19, 2015 (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Sizwe Ndingane) / Veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu, 28 February 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo)

Journalists are under siege all over the world, so it is fitting that two of South Africa’s best-known scribes were honoured in this year’s National Orders, writes Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

Kenneth Mokgatlhe is a political and media practitioner and former PAC Secretary for Information and Publicity.

The oldest democracies, including the US, talk about the media being the Fourth Estate of government. This has been tested under the administration of President Donald Trump, who dismisses this entity as “fake news”, and went on to bar one of CNN’s journalists from his White House briefings.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, Jessie Duarte of the ruling ANC attacked eNCA journalist Samkelo Maseko for simply doing his work. Julius Malema of the EFF has, in many instances, publicly attacked journalists from the time he was the leader of the ANC Youth League, up until today.

Journalists have been part of the revolution and the struggle of the people, and more often than not are on the side of the masses, which means that they are at odds with those who abuse power, as they have had to take on the role of the watchdog of society.

Journalists are killed in the line of duty, others are assassinated for the servant work they do, and even more disturbing, journalists are persecuted and targeted by authoritarian governments which have no regard for press freedom. The apartheid regime in South Africa had no tolerance for press freedom, to the extent that it would shut down a media outlet if it did not agree with it. Journalists were arrested and placed with other political prisoners.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, on 25 April 2019, bestowed National Orders on brave men and women within and outside the country — individuals who have contributed towards its development, as well as aiding it, so that it could realise the democracy we enjoy today. The late Edna Molewa is one of those who were honoured, may her soul rest in peace.

At this year’s National Orders, two of our most senior journalists were honoured: Benjamin Pogrund and Mathatha Tsedu, who are both the personification of true journalism, not only celebrated in their own countries, but around the world. Pogrund and Tsedu received Silver for the Order of Ikhamanga.

Pogrund, who defied the apartheid regime when he was still with the liberal-left Rand Daily Mail, terrorised the racist regime until the publication was shut down by its owners. He unashamedly continued to write for many papers where he contributed towards the emancipation of this country.

“Uncle Benjie” became central to the liberation discourse due to his personal friendship with Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, about whom he later wrote a detailed biography. “Uncle Benjie” became the link between Sobukwe and his family, as well as his party, the Pan Africanist Congress. Pogrund was subjected to police persecution, but he clearly understood that this was because he wanted to help free the oppressed.

Mathatha Tsedu is what we can today call “black excellence” — he symbolises the pride of a black man. He is the recipient of many awards from South Africa, as well as from many other countries. Tsedu was also targeted by the apartheid security apparatus. He was detained without trial and barred from practising journalism for more than six years: He fought for the liberation of this country.

Both Tsedu and Pogrund are at the stage of life when many would be happily retired and spending their days with their beloved families. However, these two outstanding men are still contributing towards their countries’ development.

Tsedu served as a member of the SABC Board until he resigned at the end of 2018. Pogrund is running Israel’s Yakar Centre For Social Concern where he is trying to bring together the Jewish people, Christians and Muslims, under one roof. He is also still putting pen to paper, writing books about apartheid.

Balanced and factual journalism is not dead, and should not be silenced to suit one’s narrative — and against all odds, both Tsedu and Pogrund are proof of this. DM

