Newsdeck

Trump Sues to Stop Deutsche Bank From Disclosing Accounts

By Bloomberg 30 April 2019
Caption
President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for two events in Ohio in Washington, DC, USA, 20 March 2019. Trump spoke about the Mueller Report, ISIS, and his Twitter usage. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump sued to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. from complying with congressional subpoenas targeting his bank records, escalating the president’s showdown with Democratic lawmakers investigating his finances.

The German lender has already begun the process of giving documents related to loans made to Trump or some of his businesses to the New York state attorney general, who is conducting her own probe, said a person familiar with the matter. The bank hasn’t yet handed over any client-related records to the House committees and will wait for the outcome of the legal proceedings, said the person, asking not to be identified in disclosing internal information.

Two House Democratic committee leaders slammed the lawsuit as “meritless” and said it was a bid to “obstruct Congress’s constitutional oversight authority.”

“This lawsuit is not designed to succeed; it is only designed to put off meaningful accountability as long as possible,” Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement Tuesday. “Trump has already said publicly that he is fighting all of the subpoenas from Congress, and that he does not respect Congress’ role as a coequal branch of government. This unprecedented stonewalling will not work, and the American people deserve better.”

Trump’s lawyers wrote in the introduction to the 13-page complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, “The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses, and the private information of the President and his family, and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage.”

Joining Trump as plaintiffs were his eldest children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, as well as the Trump Organization, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and other entities affiliated with the president’s family.

House Democrats’ investigations into President Trump’s finances and potential money laundering tied to Russia have prompted them to demand documents from nine banking giants, according to people familiar with the matter. Deutsche Bank, which lent Trump some $340 million, has been a primary target of the House Financial Services Committee, led by Representative Maxine Waters.

Read More: Democrats Subpoena Deutsche Bank and Others Amid Trump Probe

Both Waters and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff have been seeking information from Deutsche Bank since Democrats took over the House majority in January. Schiff said the Frankfurt-based bank has been cooperative with the investigations and their request was a “friendly subpoena.” Such a subpoena is typically submitted when a firm is willing to hand over documents but wants a formal request first.

“We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations,” a Deutsche Bank spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank had been Trump’s go-to lender for decades, even as other commercial banks stopped doing business with him because of multiple bankruptcies. Although the German lender’s investment bank had severed ties with Trump during the financial crisis, after he defaulted on a loan and then sued the bank, its wealth management unit continued to extend him credit.

The firm has stopped doing new business with Trump while he is president, a person briefed on the matter said previously.

The complaint is very similar to one Trump filed last week in Washington to block Elijah Cummings, the Maryland Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, from getting records held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP.

The new case is Trump v. Deutsche Bank, 19-cv-03826, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan). DM

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Final Forecast

Is this the 2019 Election result? ANC 61%, DA 19%, EFF 11%, IFP 3% & FF+ 1%

By Ferial Haffajee

AMABHUNGANE

Company linked to Ace Magashule scores big on Free State road projects

Tabelo Timse and Sam Sole for amaBhungane
12 hours ago
10 mins

ZAPIRO

Election Question

Zapiro
4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-Wimbledon prize money rises 11.8 percent

Reuters 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Elections 2019: ANC, DA losing support in major provinces, according to latest IRR poll

News24 25 mins ago

Newsdeck

Both FF+ and BLF claim victory in electoral court scuffle

Lelethu Tonisi 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Rod Rosenstein, U.S. deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller, submits resignation

Reuters 9 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Why Ramaphosa is probably not in a position to end corruption and patronage
Pierre De Vos 23 hours ago
7 mins

Because the Catholic Church classified them as a type of fish, beavers are allowed to be eaten on Good Friday and through Lent.

ANALYSIS

Discredited Sunday Times journalists find new home at Iqbal Survé’s media empire

Marianne Thamm 12 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

View from Afar: The worst-case scenario is a coalition in Gauteng

Saul Musker
13 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty-five years later: A youth no longer at ease

Wandile Mhlengi Ngcaweni
13 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Beyond Saints and Sinners: Ramaphosa’s South Africa (Part 2)

Adam Habib
12 hours ago
11 mins

ANALYSIS

Don’t write off Mmusi Maimane just yet – it ain’t over till the Gauteng lady sings

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
6 mins