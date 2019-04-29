April 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David de Gea has the strength of character to rebound from a slew of mistakes in recent weeks and has no intention of dropping the goalkeeper for the final two games of the season.

The Spaniard’s latest error came in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea. United had gone ahead through Juan Mata but Chelsea equalised when De Gea weakly parried Antonio Rudiger’s effort into the path of Marcos Alonso, who tucked the ball in.

De Gea has made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes in recent games but Solskjaer says the goalkeeper cannot take the blame for the team’s struggles.

“I don’t have any worries about him, because he’s a strong character,” Solskjaer told British media. “He knows he could have had that shot, but that’s football.”

The result leaves United sixth in the league on 65 points and dented their hopes of securing a top-four finish. They sit three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games left.

“With David, he’s been in the spotlight for right reasons for so long and now he’s going through a period where he feels he could have done better,” Solskjaer added.

“But there’s no chance any of us will point fingers because he’s saved us so many times. I’ll speak to David, as I’ve done when he’s played well… he’s not the reason we’re sixth.”

United’s last two games of the season are against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford ) DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Reuters Follow Save More